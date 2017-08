Storey and Alford take out Round 1 of Australias National X-Tri Series

As Australia's National Cross Triathlon Series kicked off in Queensland on the weekend it was Victorian Jacob Storey and Queenslander Anne Alford who took first blood at round 1 hosted in Queensland's spectacular Moreton Bay Region.

Jacob Storey

-- Storey dominated the event from the outset and never gave up his lead for the entirety of the challenging 6km Trail Run, 20km Mountain Bike and 3km Trail Run format.Elite mountain biker and TreX veteran Andy 'Hubcap' Handyside, who in 2017 is stepping up to the Open category for the first time pulled back some time across the 20k mountain bike leg, but Storey continued to maintain his dominance with a blistering 12:02 run split for the final 3km trail run leg to take out the event in an amazing time of 1:31:30.2016 Qld Dirt Mistress Champion Anne Alford has also chosen to take on the challenge of the Open Category in the 2017/18 season and her efforts were well rewarded being the first female across the line to take the win in a time of 1:55:53Race organisers In2Adventure have stepped up the challenge for the Race 1 duathlon with a new trail run course and the addition of a technically challenging mountain bike section ominously named 'Mordor' along with the usual fun of the beginner/intermediate trails already on offer at Murrenbong Scout Camp.The trail run course saw runners tackling all the mother nature could throw at them with off trail running, pinchy climbs, some log obstacles and a wet, muddy creek run." race director, Simon Lazenby, told us, "Along with the open athletes there were also some amazing performances from age groupers in the Standard, Sprint, Junior and Teaser courses with many new comers taking on the challenge of their first off road triathlon. But undoubtedly the highlight of the day was the Dirt Kids event where our young champions of tomorrow had the opportunity tackle their own duathlon course with a 500m run, 3k mountain bike and finishing up with a 250m run to the finish to the raucous cheers of the crowd.Full results, photos and series points can be found on the website at https://trextriathlon.com.au The TreX series continues on its national tour as it launches in an all new event location in the beautiful destination of Fingal Bay and Tomaree National Park in Port Stephens, NSW on the 16th and 17th of September.The next round is a triathlon format but, like all TreX events this season it includes a duathlon and aqua bike option with standard distance, sprint, junior, teaser and dirt kids courses on offer. This is coupled with the eagerly anticipated Tomaree Trail Run Festival hosted on Sunday which will present runners with one of the most challenging and awe-inspiring trail run courses in Australia.So if you want to get in 2 Australia's most exciting national triathlon series, and be a part of the off road action go to https://trextriathlon.com.auRace 1. 20 Aug 2017 - TreX Duathlon | Kurwongbah, Qld - GoldRace 2. 16 | 17 Sept 2017 - TreX Port Stephens | Fingal Bay, NSW - PlatinumRace 3. 28 Oct 2017 - TreX Redlands | Mt Cotton, Qld - GoldRace 4. 25 | 26 Nov 2017 - TreX Goldfields | Bendigo, VIC - PlatinumRace 5. 24 | 25 Feb 2018 - TreX Snowy Mountains | Lake Crackenback, NSW - PlatinumRace 6. 24 | 25 Mar 2018 - TreX Back 2 Back Enduro | Kurwongbah, Qld - GoldRace 7. 28 | 29 April 2018 - TreX Champs | Sunshine Coast, Qld- PlatinumFor ten years TreX has positioned itself as the pinnacle of the cross – or off-road – triathlon racing series in Asia-Pacific inclusing the hosting of the ITU Cross Triathlon World Championships in 2016. Presented by the premier outdoor adventure event specialists In2Adventure, TreX consists of a swim, mountain bike and trail run as well as duathlon and aquabike formats. While each TreX event features an open category the TreX Cross Triathlon national series invites participation from all ages and skill levels. For more information visit TreX here https://trextriathlon.com.auIn2Adventure are Asia-Pacific's premier adventure event specialists, and the proud host of the 2016 ITU Cross Triathlon World Championships. With a full calendar of national events scheduled throughout Australia, including adventure races, cross triathlon, XC Mountain Bike, trail runs and corporate events, In2Adventure fully embraces all things 'off road' and 'off the beaten track' and offers a unique, individual experience for all ages and skill levels. For more information visit In2Adventure here https://in2adventure.com.auour website https://In2Adventure.com.auus on Twitter @In2Adventure #TreXTri | #GetDirtyDownUnderus on Facebook @In2Adventure #TreXTri | #GetDirtyDownUnderon Instagram @in_2_adventure #TreXTri | #GetDirtyDownUnderus on YouTube @In2AdventureAustraliato us on LinkedIn @in-2-adventurePhoto Credit: Courtesy In2Adventure