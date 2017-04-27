 
News By Tag
* Triathlon
* Off-road Triathlon
* Cross Triathlon
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Nelson Bay
  New South Wales
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
321
April 2017
30292827

TreX Set for More Off Road Action in Spectacular Port Stephens

Australia's National Cross Triathlon Series has an all new action packed destination in 2017 with a new event set to launch in spectacular Port Stephens.
 
 
TreX MTB
TreX MTB
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Triathlon
Off-road Triathlon
Cross Triathlon

Industry:
Sports

Location:
Nelson Bay - New South Wales - Australia

NELSON BAY, Australia - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Based on the NSW Mid north coast and just 2.5hrs drive from Sydney, Port Stephens offers a winning combination of sandy beaches, national parklands and rugged coastlines.  The location offers the perfect backdrop for the action packed TreX Series which takes the traditional form of triathlon and then heads 'Off Road' with a thrilling mix of swimming, mountain biking and trail running.

The event is hosted by In2Adventure, the team who brought the ITU Cross Triathlon World Championships to Australia in 2016 and have been hosting specialist off road and adventure events throughout Australia for over ten years.  Race Director Simon Lazenby sees this new event location in Port Stephens as "a significant and exciting addition to the already six race strong TreX Series in Australia" as well as "an amazing way to continue the development of the sport after the world champs in 2016."

The event will take place across two days on the 16th and 17th of September and will hold some special experiences for athletes.  Event Director Robyn Lazenby told us,

"This is a new and exciting destination for the TreX series which is inspired by the opportunity to showcase Australia's natural beauty and iconic regions to participants from across Australia and overseas.

Port Stephens is one of Australia's natural hidden treasures with its spectacular coastline, beaches, and the beauty of Tomaree National Park.  The location represents a perfect fit for a TreX event which will act as a catalyst to showcase this amazing adventure destination."

It seems the course is also going to offer something new and tempting for athletes as well.

"This is the first sea swim for the TreX Series and we're so lucky to have the opportunity to host the swim in Fingal Bay which is one of the most amazing beach locations in Australia.

The mountain bike leg will add a new European style course to the series with less technical riding, but some amazing trails, views and challenges presented within beautiful Tomaree National Park.  It will be a great course for beginners and experienced mountain bikers alike.

The most memorable part of this course will definitely be the trail run.  It includes a challenging climb along Fingal Bay's coastal path with views across the bay and coastline and finishes up with a rocky coastal section followed by an amazing beach run along the expanse of Fingal Bay.  You might even see one of the many migrating Humpback or Southern Right Whales, or a friendly school of dolphins along the way, like we did earlier this year." Robyn concluded.

TreX includes events for all ages and skill levels with Standard, Sprint, Junior, Teaser and Dirt Kids courses.  The TreX event will also be coupled with a Dirt Fest Weekend which will include a number of other off road adventure events for the entire family which will be announced in the coming weeks.

Entries are open now and participants can currently enter at the discounted 'Early Bird' rate for this event.  To find out more and be a part of the off road action go to http://trextriathlon.com.au

About TreX

For ten years TreX has positioned itself as the pinnacle of the cross – or off-road - triathlon racing series in Asia-Pacific. Presented by the premier outdoor adventure event specialists In2Adventure, TreX consists of a swim, mountain bike and trail run. While each TreX event features an open category the TreX Cross Triathlon national series invites participation from all ages and skill levels.

2017|18 events include:

DATE          EVENT          LOCATION          STATUS

20 Aug 2017          TreX Duathlon          Kurwongbah, Qld          Gold

16/17 Sept 2017     TreX Port Stephens     Fingal Bay, NSW          Platinum

28 Oct 2017          TreX Redlands          Mt Cotton, Qld          Gold

25/26 Nov 2017      TreX Goldfields          Bendigo, VIC          Platinum

24/25 Feb 2018      TreX Snowy Mountains NSW          Platinum

24/25 Mar 2018      TreX Back2Back/Enduro Kurwongbah, Qld        Gold

28/29 April 2018     TreX Champs          Sunshine Coast,Qld    Platinum

For more information visit TreX www.TreXTriathlon.com.au

About In2Adventure

In2Adventure are Asia-Pacific's premier adventure event specialists, and the proud hosts of the 2016 ITU Cross Triathlon World Championships. With a full calendar of national events scheduled throughout Australia, including adventure races, cross triathlon, XC Mountain Bike, trail runs and corporate events, In2Adventure fully embraces all things 'off road' and 'off the beaten track' and offers a unique, individual experience for all ages and skill levels.

For more information visit In2Adventure

Join the #in2adventure conversation

Visit> our website www.In2Adventure.com.au

Follow> us on Twitter @In2Adventure #TreXTri and #GetDirtyDownUnder

Like> us on Facebook @In2Adventure

Look> on Instagram @In_2_Adventure

Watch> In2Adventure TV www.YouTube.com/In2AdventureAustralia

•Link > to us on Linkedin

Photo Credit: Courtesy In2Adventure

Contact
Robyn Lazenby
Event Director
***@in2adventure.com.au
End
Source:
Email:***@in2adventure.com.au Email Verified
Tags:Triathlon, Off-road Triathlon, Cross Triathlon
Industry:Sports
Location:Nelson Bay - New South Wales - Australia
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
In 2 Adventure PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share