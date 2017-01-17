News By Tag
Buzzing Baltimore Girl Group Replay's Video "Strange" Ft Lil Key Has Amassed Over 3.2 Million Views
On the heels of receiving a prestigious award from the mayor of Baltimore for their block party tours, the young ladies can celebrate knowing that their music video "Strange" featuring Lil Key of Jermaine Dupri's The Rap Game has gone viral. The music video has amassed over 3.2 million views on Facebook.
Strange is an anthem for the youth to love themselves and embrace their uniqueness.
Replay is on their way to achieving musical success, they have a growing loyal fanbase, stellar live performances and immense talent. As an independent group they have been interviewed at Power 105.1, the number one hip hop radio station in New York. They have also worked with platinum recording artist Driicky Graham.
Replay has been hard at work recording new music, taking interviews and gracing the red carpet at celebrity functions and industry mixers. Replay is destined to change the R&B world as we know it and become a household name.
Look out for their new single which will be premiering real soon.
Check out "Strange" below:
https://www.facebook.com/
To keep up with Replay check out their social networks below:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Instagram: @theofficialreplayyy https://www.instagram.com/
You Tube "Strange" link: https://www.youtube.com/
For interviews and press inquiries please contact Kathy Liautaud at kathy@klprgroup.com
About Replay
Replay is an R&B girl group from Baltimore, Maryland that consist of three young ladies, Marshaye Hebron aka "Shay", her younger sister A'laiza Hebron aka "Lay", and Kiya Hawthorne aka "Ki" who are between the ages of 15 to 17. They definitely have next up as each one of the young ladies brings a unique element to the group that sets them apart from the typical girl group.
Shay originally from PG Maryland brings a style of hip hop to the group thats reflects one of her idols Lisa "Left Eye" Lopez, Lay brings a soft soothing sound thats sets the tone for the group and with her funky image she makes a bold statement. Ki originally from Baltimore Maryland is known by the group to bring the soul in the power behind the sound. All of them being performers, they look to entertain the music world with great music and energy, working hard to follow and recreate the blueprint of some of the girl groups before them that they mirror such as TLC, SWV and other great group before then.
Replay was discovered by Ivory of Low Key Music Group and he brought the group to Melvin "Official" Watson, CEO and founder of Phantom Boyz Music. Phantom Boyz Music is an American-based music production company, since its inception in 2006, The Phantom Boyz have produced records for both American and international artists, including Jim Jones, Christina Aguilera, B5, Alexandra Burke, BoA and Rainie Yang.
Since signing with Phantom Boyz, Replay's video "Strange" featuring Lil Key (of Jermaine Dupri's The Rap Game) has gone viral. Strange has garnered over 3.2 million views on Facebook. With the strategic direction of Phantom Boyz spearheading Replay's career, success is inevitable.
About KLPR Group
KLPR Group, LLC is a New York - based boutique public relations, marketing and communications consulting firm catering to a broad based clientele in the worlds of entertainment, lifestyle, fashion and music. KLPR Group was founded 6 years ago by publicist and brand architect Kathy Liautaud who built her resume working with Wyclef Jean, Jerry Wonda, Rich Dollaz, BET, MTV, Angela and Vanessa Simmons and working as a freelance consultant with AKOO, Parish Nation and Triple Fat Goose and Born Fly. A seasoned and accomplished branding guru and publicist. Ms. Liautaud started her firm when she saw there was a void in the public relations, marketing and branding realm that catered to the urban market. KLPR Group offers a more personalized, innovative and cohesive brand solution.
