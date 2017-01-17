isDone.dll Error Fix - Guide to Fix isDone.dll Errors When Installing Games Released by PCFixes.com

isDone.dll errors occur when you install games on Windows. The error only affects games which use DirectX, normally citing "CRC Check Failed" or another issue. The error is caused by your system being unable to read a compressed (archive) file.

ISDone.dll Error

-- isDone.dll errors are caused by 3 potential issues: 1) Faulty memory 2) Incorrect isDone.dll version 3) Corrupt game installation files.Whilst isdone.dll is cited as the error file, the actual error often isn't anything to do with the file itself. Rather - much like the famed RegSvr32 error of old - isDone.dll is acting as a conduit to a deeper issue. The most common of these is that your hardware (RAM in particular) is faulty.To explain, you must know that DLL files are small "libraries" for Windows applications. The functionality these files aid with can be anything from getting a printer working to calling subroutines.Whenever applications are developed, they often use pre-compiled code, called a "dependency"or "library". In OSX and Linux, these dependencies are compiled under UNIX, and are universally available through the apt-get / brew repositories. Windows is different - it keeps a series of "DLL" (Dynamic Link Library) files in folders within the system. If any one of these files is corrupt, the famed "DLL" errors will start to appear.Whilst isDone.dll errors show that file as the error, the actual problem is likely to do with what the file is trying to do. In this case, the most common issue is that your RAM is faulty. The reason the error shows when installing games is that these work by extracting large numbers of files from an archive file. This archive file needs to be held in memory, which means you need to ensure the RAM is running correctly. Of course, the game files themselves could also be corupt, especially important now that we have massive downloads.To fix the error, you need to check your system's RAM. This can be done with a program called MEMTest86 - if you have *any* faulty RAM, remove it and do your best to source a quick replacement. If the install works with the replacement, you'll need to buy more RAM. If this is not the issue, you may be able to get away with copying the latest version of IsDone.dll to your system's Windows folder.You can view the whole tutorial here: