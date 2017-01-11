America Green Solar Launches in Buffalo New York

AGS Brand Logo

-- America Green Solar, a grassroots movement that began in 2015 to help home and business owners become informed of neighborhood incentives and learn how to leave dirty energy behind, is announcing their partnership in Buffalo, NY. Although the company is fully operational in all 50 states, the partnership creates a liaison that in turn will benefit all parties involved.All communities in Buffalo, NY will now be able to benefit from federally funded green projects available in theirneighborhoods. The connection with Buffalo, NY will also help bring in more jobs for local installers.America Green Solar strives to inform every home and business owner their potentiality of going green by using cutting-edge drone mapping technology in order to better quote customers of PV system costs for their specific needs. People will be relieved to know that they are maximizing their investment while impacting the environment in a truly positive way.America Green Solar is eager to expand and build partner relationships in upstate New York and the surrounding area. We are putting our best efforts forward to connect with partners that share the same enthusiasm for solar and have a similar vision for the Planet. Ultimately America Green Solar will have partners in all 50 states.Join us in painting our country green!