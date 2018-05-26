America Green Solar Sweetens the Deal on Solar by Offering Free TV and Cable

AGS installations for solar heating and electric.

Kate Marriott

Kate Marriott

-- There is now an even greater reason to go green: America Green Solar is bringing free TV service to every home they convert.The solar company already offers a generous list of free gifts for all homeowners who undergo their unique solar process, including a 32-inch flat screen TV. Now, thanks to innovations in green tech, eco-friendly—and always free—cable service is now on the roster of reasons to choose America's fastest-growing solar company.The Mohu ReLeaf™ cable transmitter is a paper-thin device made from recycled e-waste and, once hung up and connected, provides cable from towers up to 40 miles away. In keeping with how much going green can save a homeowner, cable is one more bill to scratch off the list for good—and the average cable bill is $99 a month.In addition to a free TV and free cable, other items on the offer list include:• Eco-friendly light bulbs• A new iPhone or Android and several months of free phone service• $5 off utilities, and the first two months of solar paid for• SOLAREUM, a cryptocurrency and marketplace built on the Ethereum blockchain with a market cap of 45 million and the only crypto asset backed by the leaders of the renewable industry—making future green purchases even more affordable and easy to find.americagreensolar.com