America Green Solar Sweetens the Deal on Solar by Offering Free TV and Cable
The solar company already offers a generous list of free gifts for all homeowners who undergo their unique solar process, including a 32-inch flat screen TV. Now, thanks to innovations in green tech, eco-friendly—
The Mohu ReLeaf™ cable transmitter is a paper-thin device made from recycled e-waste and, once hung up and connected, provides cable from towers up to 40 miles away. In keeping with how much going green can save a homeowner, cable is one more bill to scratch off the list for good—and the average cable bill is $99 a month.
In addition to a free TV and free cable, other items on the offer list include:
• Eco-friendly light bulbs
• A new iPhone or Android and several months of free phone service
• $5 off utilities, and the first two months of solar paid for
• SOLAREUM, a cryptocurrency and marketplace built on the Ethereum blockchain with a market cap of 45 million and the only crypto asset backed by the leaders of the renewable industry—making future green purchases even more affordable and easy to find.
