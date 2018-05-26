 
America Green Solar Sweetens the Deal on Solar by Offering Free TV and Cable

 
 
AGS installations for solar heating and electric.
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - May 31, 2018 - PRLog -- There is now an even greater reason to go green: America Green Solar is bringing free TV service to every home they convert.

The solar company already offers a generous list of free gifts for all homeowners who undergo their unique solar process, including a 32-inch flat screen TV.  Now, thanks to innovations in green tech, eco-friendly—and always free—cable service is now on the roster of reasons to choose America's fastest-growing solar company.

The Mohu ReLeaf™ cable transmitter is a paper-thin device made from recycled e-waste and, once hung up and connected, provides cable from towers up to 40 miles away. In keeping with how much going green can save a homeowner, cable is one more bill to scratch off the list for good—and the average cable bill is $99 a month.

In addition to a free TV and free cable, other items on the offer list include:

• Eco-friendly light bulbs
• A new iPhone or Android and several months of free phone service
• $5 off utilities, and the first two months of solar paid for
• SOLAREUM, a cryptocurrency and marketplace built on the Ethereum blockchain with a market cap of 45 million and the only crypto asset backed by the leaders of the renewable industry—making future green purchases even more affordable and easy to find.

americagreensolar.com

Contact
Kate Marriott
***@americagreensolar.com
Source:
Email:***@americagreensolar.com
Posted By:***@americagreensolar.com Email Verified
Tags:Free Cable, Go Green, Promo
Industry:Energy
Location:Brooklyn - New York - United States
Subject:Services
