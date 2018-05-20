America Green Solar Launches Partnerships with HomeAdvisor and Groupon in Time for Memorial Day Sale

America Green Solar patented solar heating technology.

-- America Green Solar is having its Memorial Day Sale!Friday through Monday of Memorial Day Weekend, when you gosolar you will also receive:10 energy-efficient CFL or LED light bulbs· A Google Nest Thermostat· 2 free months of electricity· Lifetime free TV service· Our LifeTrack program, includingo a free smartphone (your choice of iPhone or Android!)o the first monthly payment paido a new 32" flat-screen TVo $5 off your monthly solar billIn the spirit of rolling out as many ways to make green as painless as possible for the everyday consumer, the fastest-growing solar company in the U.S. is launching two more ways to go green. America Green's partnership with with Groupon, the leader in e-commerce, whose market cap has exceeded 2.7 billion USD has all the trappings of success. Groupon's unique model provides yet another way to make going solar easier, but has until now been underutilized by the photovoltaics industry. America Green Solar is the only company offering full- scale solar panels and rooftop installation services on the site for ALL 50 states.Homeowners can now buy or give $1600 towards the consult and installation of solar panels.America Green's other new partnership might be even bigger in that space with HomeAdvisor!AGS will be listed as an official solar provider to all HomeAdvisor clients. The online home improvement giant just purchased Angie's List, and the two companies have a combined market capitalization of 4.2 billion USD.America Green Solar is known for efficient project turnaround times and impeccable customer service at every step of the process. AGS is especially known for the myriad of innovative ways it offers for homeowners to easily go green at little to no upfront cost, in as short a time as possible.