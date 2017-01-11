NavPoint Real Estate Group has Retail Pads Available at The Marketplace at Crown Point

--- NavPoint Real Estate Group is pleased to be offering retail pads at The Marketplace at Crown Point anchored by recently opened Boondocks Food & Fun that is located on 9 acres with a 60,000 SF of building featuring 32 bowling lanes, full service restaurant and bar, 300 seat banquet and meeting space, 2 story LED laser tag arenas, 125 game arcade, two 18 hole miniature golf courses, 3 go-kart experiences, and 150,000 gallon bumper boat pond. Boondocks estimates 600,000 visits in the first year. The development contains a strong national retail presence with Costco, a newly opened Gander Mountain, a future Raising Cane's restaurant, and many more retail establishments. In addition, there are currently several additional parcels under contract with major national brands expecting to grow their presence in the market. This master development is mixed use including residential, retail, office, medical, and hospitality. Easy access from both Highway E-470 and Parker Road. The area has a rapidly growing affluent residential community and sees over 100,000 vehicles per day. Limited purchase, lease, or build-to-suit opportunities remain. Call NavPoint Real Estate Group for additional details.NavPoint Real Estate Group is a comprehensive Commercial Real Estate Services Firm that handles a wide variety of investment assignments. The company provides services including Exclusive Brokerage Representation, Property/Asset Management, and Consulting, throughout Colorado and the Western US covering all Commercial Property types. NavPoint brings an experienced team to every assignment that has a broad understanding of the national Commercial Real Estate market while also bringing acute local knowledge to each assignment. The firm is currently involved in the exclusive brokerage or management of over 1,400,000 SF of commercial real estate.NavPoint Real Estate Group is based in Castle Rock, Colorado. The firm handles commercial real estate sales, leasing and investment in all property types with market coverage through Colorado. To contact NavPoint Real Estate Group, please call the main office at 720.420.7530 or email at info@navpointre.com The Company's website can be found at www.navpointre.com