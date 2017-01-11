News By Tag
Array Technologies Appoints Jeff Krantz Senior Vice President, North America
Krantz brings over 20 years of senior business experience to ATI, including 11 years within the power generation industry. He is a talented sales leader and an accomplished team builder who has led major growth initiatives at each of the companies at which he has worked previously.
Immediately before joining ATI, Krantz was vice president of sales, solar technologies for SMA North America, the global market leader for solar inverters. At SMA, Krantz guided his team to increase sales at significantly faster rates than market growth overall. Prior to SMA, Krantz was vice president of semiconductor and solar business for Pfeiffer Vacuum and Alcatel Vacuum Products, where he consistently increased revenues and market share.
Krantz, in his new position, will be responsible for organizing and driving ATI's sales and marketing activities for North America. He will continue the company's leadership in solar tracking technology and solutions that provide industry-best reliability and performance at the lowest operational cost.
"Jeff joins Array Technologies with extensive sales leadership experience in the solar domain, and has demonstrated successful sales organization and growth strategies across multiple companies," stated ATI founder and CEO, Ron Corio. "We look forward to Jeff leading ATI's sales organization in North America as we meet increased demand for our proven market-leading and innovative tracking technology."
"It is a great opportunity to join Array at this exciting time in our industry," said Jeff Krantz. "The company's leading market position has developed through a long, unparalleled track record of excellent performance and reliability. I feel confident that ATI will continue to provide the best value for its partners far into the future by delivering the lowest cost of ownership for utility-scale solar power plants."
About Array Technologies:
Array Technologies, Inc. is the leading solar tracking solutions and services provider for utility-scale projects. Our streamlined tracker design enables efficient installation and high reliability. This combination delivers both the lowest installation cost and the best long-term returns. Through continuous innovation and engineered simplicity, Array's tracker solutions are optimized for construction and a multitude of terrains. The company has unparalleled experience, with more than 28 years in the industry and over 12,000 miles of trackers installed. Array Technologies is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM. For more information, please visit arraytechinc.com.
