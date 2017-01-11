Excalibur Ramps Up Its Avant-Garde Engineering Credentials For A High-Paced New Age Of Adventure

SIHH 2017 World_1476957

-- 2017 sees Roger Dubuis take the fast track with the introduction of stunning world premieres as well as the big reveal of its brand-new alliance with Pirelli, a perfect match on all key levels and a kindred spirit in delivering money can't buy experiences. A stunning embodiment of what can happen when visionary engineers meet incredible watchmakers.2017 is no exception, as the Manufacture introduces its 'Dare to be Rare' concept summing up its bold approach to watchmaking and its determination to take the road less travelled. This perpetually forward looking attitude is expressed through a combination of 'progressive complications and disruptive materials' inspired by performance-oriented industries.These overarching principles are vividly summed up in two ground-breaking Excalibur models developed in collaboration with Pirelli, as well as through a pair of world-­rst innovations. The Maison also proudlypresents dynamic new iterations of models that have already found their place on tech and design-lovers' wrists around the world.Excalibur, the iconic and deliberately extravagant Roger Dubuis collection, is embedded in the DNA of the Maison. It epitomises the boldly adventurous nature of a Manufacture that has always been determined to stay several laps ahead of the pack. It also provides the perfect showcase for the Astral Skeleton principle of star-patterned skeleton movements, now frequently paired with the signature Spider concept that extends open working beyond the calibre to encompass key external watch elements.Visitors to the SIHH will immediately pick up the engineering-driven vibe rocking the Roger Dubuis world and entirely in sync with the explosive, iconoclastic stage-setting. The deliberately destabilising decor showcases the Maison's talent for shattering codes and blasting conventions, fragmenting them into apparently disparate splinters and then reassembling them in entirely novel ways – as exemplifi­ed by a stunningly avant-garde visual interpretation of the Manufacture itself.The Roger Dubuis 'disruptive materials and progressive complications' mantra is forcefully expressed through its on-going challenge to all-comers: Dare to be Rare. Earth, water, air and ­re: the elemental, alternately smouldering and scorching forces of aesthetic and technical designs are brought to blazing life in a devastatingly beautiful Excalibur eruption.Craters, fi­ssures, seething magma, an interplay of geometry and asymmetry reminiscent of the Astral Skeleton signature…all herald a tectonic shift, a quantum leap into the next Excalibur aeon.Within an eminently elitist world, this ubiquitous transversal role gives it unique access to the entire range of players, meaning all the prestigious teams and drivers engaged on the circuit. Its consistently avant-garde, innovative approach has enabled it to develop a P ZeroTM tyre program designed to achieve excellence. All these qualities were bound to appeal to an equally world première-oriented Manufacture that has long since been accustomed to blazing a trail in its designated fi­eld – and beyond.Complementing this experiential-oriented attitude, Pirelli aims to leverage its technicalknowledge in leading drivers to the ideal, differentiated solution for their "wheels" that will procure maximum driving pleasure. And in much the same way, the Manufacture devotes its skill in architectural and technical mechanics to delivering a wearer experience extending far beyond the timepiece itself, to embrace an entire lifestyle. Another of the strong values shared by the two pioneering fi­rms is their commitment to placing their resolutely state-of-the-art approach to their respective domains at the service of an exclusive lifestyle. And what better way for Roger Dubuis to both literally and metaphorically 'attach' a model to an incredible experience than to ­t timepieces with straps featuring rubber inlays from certifi­ed Pirelli winning motorsport tyres having competed in real races – and adorned with legendary tread motifs reproducing the profi­le of a Pirelli CinturatoTM intermediate tyre?The powerful connection with a specifi­c emblematic event location is further symbolised by the blue colour of the two dedicated 'Pirelli' timepieces launched at the SIHH 2017 and also picked up in the strap stitching. The Excalibur Spider concept, which extendsthe unique Roger Dubuis skeleton principle beyond the movement to encompass external elements such as the bezel and ‑flange, provides the ideal showcase for thissignifi­cant colour coding scheme – even extending to the outer rims framing the luminescent tips of the open-worked hands. This unprecedented concept delivers meaningful collector's items that will be teamed with equally authentic money-can't buyexperiences. When the ­nest engineers from two separate yet interlinked ­fields of expertise – in this case the automotive and watchmaking industries – share their vast knowledge, comprehensive know-how, sophisticated research and innovative drive, the only 'limits' are the exclusive series and race-tyre numbers.Epitomising the perfect combo of ruggedness and reliability, this is a model clearly built for life in the fast lane. Its sturdy 47mmdiameter black DLC titanium skeleton case ‑aunts vulcanised blue rubber accents highlighting its titanium crown and 'container'. Fans of ­ne mechanics can enjoy an incredible transparent view of the new RD105SQ hand-wound calibre with its signature blue Astral Skeleton – matching the unique abovementioned'Pirelli' design features. The ‑flying tourbillons at 5 and 7 o'clock are rimmed by speedometer-like seconds counters complete with automobile-inspired pointers, while the multi-coloured power-reserve indicator represents a cool nod to racing-car cockpit fuel gauges.Available exclusively from Roger Dubuis boutiques, the eight pieces in this limited edition come with a money-can't-buy high adrenaline experience: a two-day VIP program organised by Pirelli at motorsport event.