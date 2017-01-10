News By Tag
24-Hour Santa Monica Plumbing Services Announced by JMS Express Plumbing
JMS Express Plumbing has announced its offer of professional 24-hour emergency plumbing services for homes and businesses in Santa Monica, California. More information regarding these plumbing services can be found at JMSExpressPlumbing.com.
JMS Express Plumbing employs licensed, experienced, professional plumbers that can respond quickly to difficult plumbing problems during any time of the day or night. Those in Santa Monica experiencing drain clog issues, plumbing leaks, water heater problems, or any other plumbing problem can rely on JMS Express Plumbing for professional repair as well as high quality customer service.
Those wishing to learn more about the range of emergency plumbing services offered for Santa Monica households and businesses can browse through the JMS Express Plumbing website, JMSExpressPlumbing.com. To reach this plumbing company for service, call 888.881.9898.
About JMS Express Plumbing:
JMS Express Plumbing is a full-service plumbing company serving the California locations of Los Angeles, Hollywood, Burbank, Sherman Oaks, Santa Monica, and Van Nuys. This professional plumbing company is also available to service Orange County and Ventura County. JMS Express Plumbing offers a large range of professional plumbing services which are priced as competitively as possible. The range of professional plumbing services offered include: leak detection and pipe repair, toilet and faucet repair, drain cleaning, sewer line testing and repair, re-pipe and pipe restoration, water heater repair and tankless water heater service, appliance installation, and general residential plumbing service. Emergency service with fast response is also provided by JMS Express Plumbing. Those interested in learning more can browse through the JMS Express Plumbing website, http://jmsexpressplumbing.com. To schedule an appointment or to request emergency plumbing service, call 888-881-9898 or fill out the form on our website.
JMSExpressPlumbing.com
***@marketreachseo.com
