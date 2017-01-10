News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Soundview to Host a Free Interactive Webinar with Jeanne Meister
Soundview Executive Book Summaries will host a free interactive webinar on January 26th with business author Jeanne Meister, to discuss concepts from her latest book The Future Workplace Experience.
In this Soundview Live webinar, 10 Rules for Rethinking, Reimagining, and Reinventing Your Organization, Jeanne Meister will present an actionable framework for meeting today's toughest business disruptions head-on. She will guide you step-by-step through the process of recruiting top employees and building an engaged culture―one that will drive your company to long-term success.
You Will Learn the Importance Of:
· Making the workplace an experience.
· Being an agile leader.
· Considering technology an enabler and disruptor.
· Embracing on-demand learning.
· Tapping the power of multiple generations.
· Planning for more gig economy workers.
About the Speaker:
Jeanne Meister is a Founding Partner of Future Workplace LLC, a consulting firm dedicated to assisting organizations in re-thinking, re-imagining and re-inventing the workplace. Her previous book, The 2020 Workplace: How Innovative Companies Attract, Develop, and Keep Tomorrow's Employees Today, co-written with Karie Willyerd, was published by Harper Collins in May 2010, and is now in its thirteenth printing.
Recently, Jeanne was the receipt of the Distinguished Contribution in Workplace Learning Award by the ASTD at their International conference May, 2014. Jeanne is also on the Board of Advisors for Human Resource Planning Society (HRPS) as well as the Kronos Board of Advisors for their Workforce Institute.
Learn more at http://event.on24.com/
About Soundview Executive Book Summaries
Founded in 1978, Soundview Executive Book Summaries pioneered the concept of distilling the key points and ideas of full-length business books into easy-to-read 8-page text and 20-minute audio summaries, helping readers maximize their time and business intelligence. They have continued to enhance the summary content with author interviews, interactive author webinars, and video interviews with executives. Soundview's 100,000+ subscribers worldwide include CEOs, government leaders, entrepreneurs, business consultants, academics, and students. Soundview is a part of the Philadelphia, Pa.- based Soundview, Inc. Visit http://www.summary.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse