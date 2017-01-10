Sensex and Nifty open flat on Monday

The first session of the week in the stock market is trading subdued. Close to the last closing level of the index since the opening is seeing limited downside. Sensex is currently trading at 32 points per 27 270.

-- The first session of the week in the stock market is trading subdued. Close to the last closing level of the index since the opening is seeing limited downside. Sensex is currently trading at 32 points per 27 270. The Nifty is at the level of 8404 increased by 4 points. Largest decline in stocks on NSE IT sector is seeing.In today's business Nifty 31 stocks have continued to decline. Largest decline in Infosys stock is trading with a fall of 2 per cent. While HCL Tech, Eicher Motors, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Coal India and one per cent in the fall. The idea, the power grid is seeing a gain of a per cent.Monday is seeing a decline in business in the IT stock. Trump this week, assume the position of President. Clarity on the policy before investors are adopting a cautious approach to the selected sector. The index is trading lower by about 1 per cent. Infosys, Just Dial, HCL Technologies, MindTree has declined by more than one per cent. TCS has been reported in the early lead.On the other hand, reached the lower levels of the sector is seeing buying stocks right now. About 4 per cent, DLF, Indiabulls Real Estate in Acdiael 2 per cent and 1 per cent gain.Smallcap Index continued to rise in early trading, the index is trading with a gain of 0.09 per cent. The cap with limited downside remains close to the previous closing level.- In today's trading day, investors remain cautious ahead of the key Invent. GST will be meeting today, the eye of the stock market signals. The evening will be accompanied by the results of Reliance Industries, which led the market is cautious.Toll Free No. 18003157801