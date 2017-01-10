News By Tag
Sensex and Nifty open flat on Monday
The first session of the week in the stock market is trading subdued. Close to the last closing level of the index since the opening is seeing limited downside. Sensex is currently trading at 32 points per 27 270.
Nifty 31 stocks decline
In today's business Nifty 31 stocks have continued to decline. Largest decline in Infosys stock is trading with a fall of 2 per cent. While HCL Tech, Eicher Motors, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Coal India and one per cent in the fall. The idea, the power grid is seeing a gain of a per cent.
IT stocks fall, realty stocks gained
Monday is seeing a decline in business in the IT stock. Trump this week, assume the position of President. Clarity on the policy before investors are adopting a cautious approach to the selected sector. The index is trading lower by about 1 per cent. Infosys, Just Dial, HCL Technologies, MindTree has declined by more than one per cent. TCS has been reported in the early lead.
On the other hand, reached the lower levels of the sector is seeing buying stocks right now. About 4 per cent, DLF, Indiabulls Real Estate in Acdiael 2 per cent and 1 per cent gain.
