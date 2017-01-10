 
News By Tag
* Kerala Tour Packages
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Kochi
  Kerala
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
16151413121110

Vellarimala – A Trip that you will Cherish

Vellarimala is a beautiful hill station near Kozhikode which is blessed with stunning hillocks and greenery. The Iruvazhinji River that passed through the hills and valleys here forms the stunning Vellarimala waterfalls.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Kerala Tour Packages

Industry:
* Travel

Location:
* Kochi - Kerala - India

KOCHI, India - Jan. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Kozhikode state is beautiful in terms of the landscapes, people and the culture. Kozhikode is a foodie's paradise in many ways. Kozhikode has a unique culture and tradition with most number of ancient temples and a majority population of Muslims. It is one place where you can find religious harmony at its peak. Kozhikode also attracts a large group of tourists on Kerala Tour Packages looking for a tranquil experience. Devoid of a large tourist crowd, we bring you Kozhikode where you can enjoy the backwaters and beaches at their natural best. Our all new holiday package to Vellarimala will be a completely mesmerizing escapade from the hustles and bustles of the hectic city life.

Vellarimala is an idyllic hill station where we take you to some amazing viewpoints, waterfalls and explore the beauty of the famous Iruvazhinji River that flows across the hill. Vellarimala is a part of the mountain ranges on Western Ghats popularly called the Camel's Hump as they resemble it from a distance. It is an idyllic hill station perfect for Kerala Tourism Packages for families and honeymoon couples. We take you to beautiful viewpoints from where you can see the famous Thamarassery Range, Nilgiri Hills and Wayanad Range.

Olichuchattam is a stunning waterfall near this mountain range. We also arrange amazing trekking tours of the mountain ranges. You can explore the beautiful flora and fauna that resembles those of the Nilgiri forests. The forest is thick and refreshing. It is a beautiful eco-friendly destination hardly explored by the tourists and hence offers raw nature to those on Kerala Holiday Packages. The cool climate, sparkling springs, green forests and the tweeting birds and insects take you to a medieval world that's calming and enchanting.

We make complete arrangements for travel, trekking, camping, food and accommodation for all our tour packages. When travelling with us, you can explore and enjoy your holidays to the fullest and leave all the arrangements to us.

For more details visit our website http://seasonzindia.com/Kerala-tour-packages.aspx?Md=112

Contact
Seasonz India Holidays
***@seasonzindia.com
End
Source:
Email:***@seasonzindia.com Email Verified
Tags:Kerala Tour Packages
Industry:Travel
Location:Kochi - Kerala - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Seasonzindia Holidays News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share