Vellarimala – A Trip that you will Cherish
Vellarimala is a beautiful hill station near Kozhikode which is blessed with stunning hillocks and greenery. The Iruvazhinji River that passed through the hills and valleys here forms the stunning Vellarimala waterfalls.
Vellarimala is an idyllic hill station where we take you to some amazing viewpoints, waterfalls and explore the beauty of the famous Iruvazhinji River that flows across the hill. Vellarimala is a part of the mountain ranges on Western Ghats popularly called the Camel's Hump as they resemble it from a distance. It is an idyllic hill station perfect for Kerala Tourism Packages for families and honeymoon couples. We take you to beautiful viewpoints from where you can see the famous Thamarassery Range, Nilgiri Hills and Wayanad Range.
Olichuchattam is a stunning waterfall near this mountain range. We also arrange amazing trekking tours of the mountain ranges. You can explore the beautiful flora and fauna that resembles those of the Nilgiri forests. The forest is thick and refreshing. It is a beautiful eco-friendly destination hardly explored by the tourists and hence offers raw nature to those on Kerala Holiday Packages. The cool climate, sparkling springs, green forests and the tweeting birds and insects take you to a medieval world that's calming and enchanting.
We make complete arrangements for travel, trekking, camping, food and accommodation for all our tour packages. When travelling with us, you can explore and enjoy your holidays to the fullest and leave all the arrangements to us.
For more details visit our website http://seasonzindia.com/
