New Tellico Village Broadcasting series explores the unique world that pets and their people share

Series will explore the unique ways that companion animals and humans help and nurture each other.

Claire Moxim host of new television program Pets and their People.

Contact

Keith Sanderson, Marketing Director

***@maxapooch.com Keith Sanderson, Marketing Director

End

-- Ray Wright, Tellico Village Broadcasting station manager announced today that the premier episode of a new series titled Pets and Their People will be airing on Charter Channel 193 and will also be seen on Vimeo.Per Wright, "Pets and Their People is a Tellico Village Broadcasting production. It is part of a continuing effort by Tellico Village Broadcasting to bring new and innovative programming to our viewers."The new series will feature Tellico Village resident Claire Moxim as the program hostess and the first episode will be broadcast in January"Claire's background makes her perfect for hosting Pets and Their People," says Wright. "Claire was a professional dog trainer for more than 30 years. She is well known for her work in behalf of homeless animals. Claire is a founder, a past VP and Publicity Director for the Monroe County Friends of Animals (MCFA). Currently, she serves on the MCFA Board of Directors."The focus of Pets and Their People is on the symbiotic relationship between pets and people which Moxim understands through her work with Monroe County Friends of Animals, and her years of working with people and their dogs.Also, Moxim had unique experience with therapy dogs and their positive impact on humans from the time she organized a square dancing canine team called The Woofing Hoofers. The Woofing Hoofers was a therapy dog square dancing team which performed throughout Connecticut .The first episode of Pets and Their People features Rosana Dropkin of Sunshine K9S in Louisville, TN. It showcases an example of how the pet/people relationship, which is as old as humankind is still manifesting itself in new and important ways such as medical scent detection for cancer and other diseases..Dropkin is currently teaching nose work classes at the Oak Ridge Kennel Club Where she is about to undertake a very new and different type of traning and evaluation for dogs...medical scent detection. She hopes to use shelter dogs for medical scent detection.Medical scent detection is relatively new and promises to save countless lives, by creating a form of early screening for cancer that is more accurate than any screening method. Medical authorities agree that finding cancer at an early stage provides the best chance for a cure."Training shelter dogs in need of homes to detect cancer will be saving the lives of dogs as well, and makes this special relationship a two way street, " says Moxim."Pets and their people is scheduled to air in January.Tellico Village Broadcasting is a non-profit organization staffed by volunteers. It's web site is www.tellicovillagebroadcasting.orgTVB broadcasts announcements of upcoming events and produces recorded video programs related to Tellico Village people and activities. These announcements and programs are viewed on Charter Cable 193; on our website home page, and on monitors at local Tellico Village facilities.TVB is supported by and a component of the Tellico Village Property Owners Association. Our well-equipped recording and editing studio is located at 210 Chota Road; upstairs in the Public Safety Building. Our staff meetings are conducted on Tuesday mornings. Recordings are made on a scheduled basis.A breathtaking location, outstanding amenities, exciting lifestyle, and a home of your choice will help you understand why "it's better at Tellico Village." Purchase an existing home, buy an available lot and build your dream house or find a condominium or town home to start experiencing everything that is special about our community. Tellico Village homes and lots can fit everyone's price range.Tellico Village is located outside of Knoxville, Tennessee on beautiful Lake Tellico. The Tellico Village has eight neighborhoods located in two adjacent counties, Loudon (ZIP 37774) and Monroe (ZIP 37885). All the neighborhoods provide ideal locations for a new retirement home.New residents who are looking to build can take advantage of the community's preferred builders program. The eight preferred builders all have constructed numerous homes in Tellico Village, many from the early years of the community.Other new arrivals find the right home, but decide it requires a personal touch. There are five preferred remodelers who take pride in delivering professional renovations from a new bathroom to a full home redo on time and on budget.