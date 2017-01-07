 
Uncertainty Over New Administration's Policies Increases Marketers' Need for Video

 
IRVINE, Calif. - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Whether they're repealed, reformed or remain the same, the outgoing administration's policies -- domestic and foreign -- are clouded by uncertainty as we slide into 2017. As such, smart marketers are today seizing the opportunity to clarify how any such changes might impact their products, their customers and their staff, according to Mike Smith, president of Southern-California based Adsmith, a complete video content solutions company.

With 73 percent of Americans preferring to receive information via video -- through on-air and online channels, particularly content delivered via handheld devices -- these same marketers are turning to video to position their organization, their services and their technology for success during these uncertain times.

Helping You Effectively Leverage the Impact of Video

Think of Adsmith as a "TV, video and radio production agency," providing a complete TV, video and radio content solution for your company: Consultation and strategizing. Scripting and storyboarding. Shooting, editing, motion graphics and animation. Repurposing of elements into a full menu of TV, video and radio productions. Media planning and placement. Even asset management and archiving. Each offered individually or as a comprehensive package of services.

Comprised of an Emmy-winning Hollywood documentary filmmaker, a Clio-winning Southern California advertising pro and more, Adsmith crafts compelling video content that helps revitalize your organization's image, motivate your customers, inspire your employees and attract new investors. http://www.adsmithusa.com

17518 Von Karman

Irvine, CA 92614

949-752-7113

ADSMITHUSA.COM
Source:Adsmith
Email:***@yahoo.com Email Verified
Tags:Video Production, Documentary
Industry:Marketing
Location:Irvine - California - United States
Subject:Projects
