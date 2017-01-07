News By Tag
Uncertainty Over New Administration's Policies Increases Marketers' Need for Video
With 73 percent of Americans preferring to receive information via video -- through on-air and online channels, particularly content delivered via handheld devices -- these same marketers are turning to video to position their organization, their services and their technology for success during these uncertain times.
Helping You Effectively Leverage the Impact of Video
Think of Adsmith as a "TV, video and radio production agency," providing a complete TV, video and radio content solution for your company: Consultation and strategizing. Scripting and storyboarding. Shooting, editing, motion graphics and animation. Repurposing of elements into a full menu of TV, video and radio productions. Media planning and placement. Even asset management and archiving. Each offered individually or as a comprehensive package of services.
Comprised of an Emmy-winning Hollywood documentary filmmaker, a Clio-winning Southern California advertising pro and more, Adsmith crafts compelling video content that helps revitalize your organization's image, motivate your customers, inspire your employees and attract new investors. http://www.adsmithusa.com
