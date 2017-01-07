News By Tag
Snow is falling, but it will melt soon… Are you prepared for flooding threat?
Geolux contactless surface flow velocity (http://www.geolux-
Optional GPRS connectivity is available, which enables the flow meter to periodically send the water flow data to the monitoring center. This feature allows real-time monitoring of water flow at critical positions, in order to provide early flood warning and flooding forecasting which is critical for saving lives and property.
About Geolux
Geolux is EU-based company that develops and produces radar sensors for use in traffic, security and hydrology applications. Geolux was founded in 2007 and is based in Samobor, Croatia. For more information please visit our website www.geolux-radars.com
