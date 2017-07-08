Water discharge measurement using Geolux RSS-2-300 WL

Geolux RSS-2-300WL water flow monitoring sensor
-- Measurement of water flow (discharge) in open channels such as rivers, irrigation, industrial or wastewater channels has just become simpler with Geolux new RSS-2-300WL non-contact flow meter. RSS-2-300WL combines precise and robust radar technology for surface velocity measurement with proven ultrasonic sensor for reliable water level monitoring. Geolux has been designing radar sensors for over 10 years, and the radar technology present in RSS-2-300WL is a result of the constant innovation done by Geolux engineers. RSS-2-300WL has high sensitivity due to design similar to radars used in defense systems. Robustness in surface velocity measurement is improved by utilization of Kalman filtering and tracing algorithms based on energy movement modelling, all to assure precise and reliable measurements even in most challenging applications. All radar based sensors have problem with measuring the speed of very slow water with almost flat surface (no waves), but RSS-2-300WL can measure water flow speed from 0,02 m/s up to 15 m/s. Fast and turbulent water flows can be measured as well. The ultrasonic sensor can measure water level ranging from 0,3 m distance from the sensor up to 15 m distance.
In case that the sensor is submerged when extreme water levels and flooding hits, the sensor will survive as it was designed and certified with IP68 protection. IP68 certification means that the sensor can be submerged for longer periods without causing damage to the sensor itself.
By combining surface velocity measurement and level measurement together with hydrological model inside the sensor onboard software, it is possible to continuously measure water volume discharge for almost all applications from rivers and streams, sewer systems, industrial waters, powerplant channels etc.
Contactless measurement of water flow allows maintenance-
free sensor operation. Due to very low power consumption of the sensors it is possible to install the sensors at remote locations without the power supply infrastructure. In addition to the RSS-2-300WL sensor, Geolux also offers accessories such as GPRS loggers, data collectors, solar and wind power supply systems, customized mountings and monitoring software for single and multiple sensors. Geolux is ready to fulfill all requirements for your real time flow monitoring application.
