 
News By Tag
* Flow Meter
* Water Discharge
* Hydrology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Environment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Samobor
  Continental Croatia
  Croatia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098

Geolux Launches Contactless Sensor for Measuring Water Discharge in Open Channels

New sensor utilising radar and ultrasonic technology for contactless measurement on flow in open channels was launched by Geolux
 
 
Contactless water discharge meter
Contactless water discharge meter
SAMOBOR, Croatia - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Geolux, which is based in Croatia (European Union) has launched new sensor for precise measurement of water flow and water discharge in open channels. The sensor utilizes latest radar and ultrasound technology to provide constant, precise readings of surface flow velocity and water level. The sensor is placed up to 10 meters above the water level, and there is no contact between the sensor and the water, making installation simple and fast, and enabling low mainteinance. The sensor can measure surface flow velocity rangin from 0,02 m/s to 15 m/s, and the water level from 0,5 m to 10 m.

Variety of supported communication interfaces and protocols enable easy integration with existing telemetry equipment and SCADA systems. Integrated tilt sensor measures inclination angle of the sensor and the flow velocity measurement is automatically cosine-corrected according to the measured mounting tilt angle.

Geolux RSS-2-300 WL radar sensor is certified according to both European and American standards, and is being used worldwide.

Geolux has been producing radar-based sensors since 2007 for use in hydrology, defense and traffic applications.

More information about the sensor can be found on Geolux website: http://www.geolux-radars.com/portfolio-items/rss-2-300-wl...

Contact
Niksa Orlic
***@geolux.hr
End
Source:Geolux
Email:***@geolux.hr Email Verified
Tags:Flow Meter, Water Discharge, Hydrology
Industry:Environment
Location:Samobor - Continental Croatia - Croatia
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Geolux d.o.o. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share