Geolux Launches Contactless Sensor for Measuring Water Discharge in Open Channels
New sensor utilising radar and ultrasonic technology for contactless measurement on flow in open channels was launched by Geolux
Variety of supported communication interfaces and protocols enable easy integration with existing telemetry equipment and SCADA systems. Integrated tilt sensor measures inclination angle of the sensor and the flow velocity measurement is automatically cosine-corrected according to the measured mounting tilt angle.
Geolux RSS-2-300 WL radar sensor is certified according to both European and American standards, and is being used worldwide.
Geolux has been producing radar-based sensors since 2007 for use in hydrology, defense and traffic applications.
More information about the sensor can be found on Geolux website: http://www.geolux-
