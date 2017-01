Revolutionary Enlighten™ Picosecond Laser for Tattoo Removal

Dr. Jessica H. Kim, Director

--Summit Dermatology (www.summitskinaesthetics.com)announced today that it has purchased the newly released Enlighten™ laser for tattoo removal manufactured by Cutera, Inc. – the trusted authority in energy-based medical aesthetic technologies."We at Summit Dermatology seek to offer the safest and most effective aesthetic solutions by investing in the latest, most innovative technologies. Having performed thousands of laser tattoo removal procedures for 15 years, we are thrilled to add a groundbreaking laser system that significantly improves the standard of care and patient experience,"said Dr. Jessica Kim, Founding Director of Summit Dermatology in Olympia, WA. "For our tattoo removal patients,offers better clearance of tattoos, and it accomplishes this much faster than existing laser systems with the new picosecond technology. We are really excited to bring these benefits to our patients that want tattoos removed."is the first laser system in its industry to offer two ultrashort laser pulse modes as well as two laser wavelengths to treat multiple tattoo colors. "Tattoos are best removed with lasers, and multiple treatments are needed to achieve clearance. The innovations in Enlighten allow for superior patient outcomes, and we are thrilled to have practices like Summit Dermatology that have ample experience in laser tattoo removal embrace Enlighten." said Michael Karavitis, Ph.D, Vice President of Research and Development at Cutera, Inc.For more information, contact Summit Dermatology at (360)918-8101 or visit www.summitskinaesthetics.com.Additional information on Enlighten™ can be found at http://www.cutera.com Located just blocks away from the I-5 corridor in the stunning South Puget Sound region, board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Jessica Kim, founded a state-of-the art cosmetic dermatology practice that offers highly personalized services with a warm and welcoming touch. For more information, or to arrange an interview with Dr. Jessica Kim about Enlighten, please call (360)918-8101 or visit http://www.summitskinaesthetics.com