Now Offering SculpSure® for Non-Invasive Body Contouring
Laser Surgery & Aesthetic Center
Now Offers SculpSure® for Non-Invasive Body Contouring
Reduce fat without surgery in 25 minutes
Olympia, WA, January 16, 2017 – Summit Dermatology, office of board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Jessica Kim, is now offering SculpSure, a breakthrough device for the reduction of stubborn fat in problem areas such as the abdomen or love handles, helping patients achieve a slimmer appearance without surgery or downtime.
FDA cleared and clinically tested on over 100 patients, SculpSure is a safe and effective light-based treatment that precisely targets fat cells under the skin, permanently destroying up to
24%1 of treated fat in a 25 minute procedure. Over time, these damaged fat cells are naturally
absorbed and removed from the body, with results seen as quickly as six weeks, and optimal
results typically seen at 12 weeks. Since there is no recovery time with SculpSure, patients can
return to normal activities immediately. SculpSure is also comfortable and well-tolerated, with
most patients feeling nothing more than a warming sensation.
Over 85% of women and 72% percent of men in the United States are unhappy with their
physical appearance, with 69% of women and 52% men indicating the appearance of their
stomach is a source of anxiety.2 So it's not surprising that nonsurgical fat reduction procedures
are one of the fastest growing categories in the aesthetics market, with a 42% increase in
procedures performed from 2013 to 2014.3
"Even with diet and exercise, most people have areas of stubborn fat that seem impossible to
get rid of," states Dr. Kim. "SculpSure can help patients of all skin types achieve the
results they are looking for with a non-invasive treatment that fits into their busy lifestyles.
Now patients can receive treatment on their lunch hour and return to work right
after, since no recovery time is required."
Contact us today to learnmore about your customized SculpSure treatment at (360)918-8101.
About Summit Dermatology, PS Laser Surgery & Aesthetic Center
Located just blocks away from the I-5 corridor in the stunning South Puget Sound region, board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Jessica Kim, founded a state-of-the art cosmetic dermatology practice that offers highly personalized services with a warm and welcoming touch. For more information, or to arrange an interview with Dr. Jessica Kim about SculpSure, please call (360)918-8101 or visit http://www.summitskinaesthetics.com.
1 Single treatment with an average in fat volume as measured by MRI; Clinical and Histological Evaluations of a 1060nm Laser Device for Non-Invasive Fat Reduction,
John W. Decorato, MD., F A C S. Rafael Sierra, Ph.D., Bo Chen, Ph.D., Westford, MA, 2014
2 TODAY/AOL 'Ideal to Real' Body Image Survey Results." AOL.com. 1 Feb. 2014. <http://www.aol.com/
3 American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery
Contact
Summit Dermatology
3609188101
***@gmail.com
