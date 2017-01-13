News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Cosmetic Dermatology Practice Offering Excellence in All Aspects of Advanced Laser & Aesthetic Derm
Some of the cosmetic services offered at Summit Dermatology include 1). Injectables such as botox, juvederm, sculptra, and restylane; 2). Platelet-rich-
Dr. Kim graduated with honors from Cornell University, College of Arts & Sciences and received her Medical Degree from the University of Maryland, School of Medicine. She completed her internship and dermatology residency at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. After serving as Assistant Chief of Dermatology at Madigan Army Medical Center, she founded Summit Dermatology, Laser Surgery & Aesthetic Center to pursue her passion for aesthetic dermatology.
Summit Dermatology is open from 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Private appointments can be arranged for patients who wish to be seen outside clinic hours. Summit Dermatology proudly serves Olympia, Tacoma, Puyallup, Lacey, Tumwater, Gig Harbor, Centralia, Shelton & surrounding areas in Washington.
For more information, or to arrange an interview with Dr. Jessica Kim, please call (360)918-8101 or visit http://www.summitskinaesthetics.com.
Contact
Summit Dermatology
360-918-8101
(360)-918-8101
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse