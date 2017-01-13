 
Cosmetic Dermatology Practice Offering Excellence in All Aspects of Advanced Laser & Aesthetic Derm

 
 
Dr. Jessica H. Kim, Director
Dr. Jessica H. Kim, Director
 
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Summit Dermatology, office of board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Jessica Kim, opened for business at 300 Lilly Rd NE, Suite A in Olympia, Washington.  With state-of-the-art technology, minimally invasive techniques, and highly personalized services, Summit Dermatology aims to help patients enhance their skin health and beauty.

Some of the cosmetic services offered at Summit Dermatology include 1). Injectables such as botox, juvederm, sculptra, and restylane; 2). Platelet-rich-plasma (PRP) for hair loss and skin rejuvenation; 3). Facial & Body contouring with Silhouette InstaLift, Kybella, SculpSure, Ulthera, and Cellfina, and 4). Laser treatments for tattoo removal, skin resurfacing, and vascular conditions.  Medical-grade skin care products are also offered for a customized skin care regimen.

Dr. Kim graduated with honors from Cornell University, College of Arts & Sciences and received her Medical Degree from the University of Maryland, School of Medicine.  She completed her internship and dermatology residency at Walter Reed Army Medical Center.  After serving as Assistant Chief of Dermatology at Madigan Army Medical Center, she founded Summit Dermatology, Laser Surgery & Aesthetic Center to pursue her passion for aesthetic dermatology.

Summit Dermatology is open from 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.  Private appointments can be arranged for patients who wish to be seen outside clinic hours.  Summit Dermatology proudly serves Olympia, Tacoma, Puyallup, Lacey, Tumwater, Gig Harbor, Centralia, Shelton & surrounding areas in Washington.

For more information, or to arrange an interview with Dr. Jessica Kim, please call (360)918-8101 or visit http://www.summitskinaesthetics.com.

Summit Dermatology
360-918-8101
(360)-918-8101
***@gmail.com
Summit Dermatology
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
