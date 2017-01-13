 
News By Tag
* Face-lift
* Non-surgical
* Wrinkles
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Olympia
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413

Now Offering SILHOUETTE INSTALIFT™ - The Newest Procedure to Lift Sagging Facial Skin

 
 
silhouette-instalift
silhouette-instalift
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Face-lift
Non-surgical
Wrinkles

Industry:
Lifestyle

Location:
Olympia - Washington - US

Subject:
Features

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Summit Dermatology, PS

Laser Surgery & Aesthetic Center

Now Offers SILHOUETTE INSTALIFT™ - The Newest Procedure to Lift Sagging Facial Skin

Olympia, WA, January 18, 2017 – Summit Dermatology is excited to offer this new minimally-invasive technique to lift sagging facial skin.

We are excited to announce that we are now offering Silhouette InstaLift™ - the latest facial rejuvenation procedure.  Summit Dermatology is one of the first practices in the United States to offer the recently FDA-approved non-invasive, non-surgical facelift.

Sagging skin is one of the major contributors to an aged and tired appearance. Silhouette InstaLiftis a simple in-office procedure to re-contour your face by lifting the deeper layers of your skin for a more youthful appearance.

Board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Jessica Kim, has received comprehensive training on this

breakthrough anti-aging treatment. She can answer all of your questions about the procedure and create a treatment plan to ensure you achieve the natural-looking results you desire.

During a short in-office procedure, Dr. Kim will insert the patented Silhouette InstaLift sutures to lift the deeper layers of the skin in your mid-face or cheek area. The treatment does not require general anesthesia, and typically takes 45 minutes. You will see results right away and the recovery time is minimal.

The unique Silhouette InstaLift sutures are naturally absorbed by your body over time.  The sutures will naturally be absorbed by your body while stimulating the production of collagen to aid in healthy skin renewal for natural-looking, long lasting results. Call us now for a consultation at 360-918-8101.

ABOUT SUMMIT DERMATOLOGY, LASER SURGERY & AESTHETIC CENTER

Located just blocks away from the I-5 corridor in the stunning South Puget Sound region, board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Jessica Kim, founded a state-of-the-art cosmetic dermatology practice that offers highly personalized services with a warm and welcoming touch.  For more information, or to arrange an interview with Dr. Jessica Kim about Silhouette InstaLift, please call 360-918-8101 or visit http://www.summitskinaesthetics.com.

Dr. Jessica Kim is a cosmetic dermatologist serving Olympia, Tacoma, Lacey, Tumwater, Puyallup, Gig Harbor, Centralia, Shelton & surrounding areas in Washington.

Contact
Summit Dermatology
360-918-8101
(360)-918-8101
summitdermatologyps@gmail.com
End
Source:Summit Dermatology
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Face-lift, Non-surgical, Wrinkles
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:Olympia - Washington - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Summit Dermatology, PS PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share