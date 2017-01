Now Offering SILHOUETTE INSTALIFT™ - The Newest Procedure to Lift Sagging Facial Skin

silhouette- instalift

--We are excited to announce that we are now offering- the latest facial rejuvenation procedure. Summit Dermatology is one of the first practices in the United States to offer the recently FDA-approved non-invasive, non-surgical facelift.Sagging skin is one of the major contributors to an aged and tired appearance.is a simple in-office procedure to re-contour your face by lifting the deeper layers of your skin for a more youthful appearance.Board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Jessica Kim, has received comprehensive training on thisbreakthrough anti-aging treatment. She can answer all of your questions about the procedure and create a treatment plan to ensure you achieve the natural-looking results you desire.During a short in-office procedure, Dr. Kim will insert the patentedsutures to lift the deeper layers of the skin in your mid-face or cheek area. The treatment does not require general anesthesia, and typically takes 45 minutes. You will see results right away and the recovery time is minimal.The uniquesutures are naturally absorbed by your body over time. The sutures will naturally be absorbed by your body while stimulating the production of collagen to aid in healthy skin renewal for natural-looking, long lasting results. Call us now for a consultation at 360-918-8101.Located just blocks away from the I-5 corridor in the stunning South Puget Sound region, board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Jessica Kim, founded a state-of-the-art cosmetic dermatology practice that offers highly personalized services with a warm and welcoming touch. For more information, or to arrange an interview with Dr. Jessica Kim about Silhouette InstaLift, please call 360-918-8101 or visit http://www.summitskinaesthetics.com Dr. Jessica Kim is a cosmetic dermatologist serving Olympia, Tacoma, Lacey, Tumwater, Puyallup, Gig Harbor, Centralia, Shelton & surrounding areas in Washington.