Will Chase Emery Davis Win the War Tomorrow with a song?
Will Millennials hear this song as an Anthem of hope and a call to action.
The song begins:
It seems that fate has got the best of me
I try to hold my breath and count to three
But I just keep choking on the same old air
History repeats itself but
No one seems to care about us
"I'm immensely frustrated as are all my friends and countless other young people. I don't want to be a bystander in my future. This song might seem downbeat at first but its meant to be an an inspirational anthem for the future. No matter how much we lose, we're not defeated until we give up" says Chase and it seems this feeling resonates with others.
The song is the most played single on Singer Songwriter FM at the moment, and has been picked up for play in over 600,000 outlets by Moodmedia, Musicmatic and Xenox, with great reviews from Indie Music Plus.
It will be featured on the Winklewagen Show Sunday Jan 15 at 7pm GMT.
Artist Web Site: http://chase-
Soundcloud Song Link : https://
Larry Russell Davis
***@chase-emery-
