Will Chase Emery Davis Win the War Tomorrow with a song?

Will Millennials hear this song as an Anthem of hope and a call to action.

Larry Russell Davis

-- Chase Emery Davis is a New York born, Paris raised, British classical baritone / rock crossover singer-songwriter with a soulful, haunting, yet powerful voice. He blends indie rock, soul & folk genres in lush, emotive songs about love & hope. His new songis no exception.The song begins:It seems that fate has got the best of meI try to hold my breath and count to threeBut I just keep choking on the same old airHistory repeats itself butNo one seems to care about us"I'm immensely frustrated as are all my friends and countless other young people. I don't want to be a bystander in my future. This song might seem downbeat at first but its meant to be an an inspirational anthem for the future. No matter how much we lose, we're not defeated until we give up" says Chase and it seems this feeling resonates with others.The song is the most played single onat the moment, and has been picked up for play in over 600,000 outlets byandwith great reviews fromIt will be featured on theSunday Jan 15 at 7pm GMT.Artist Web Site: http://chase- emery-davis.com Soundcloud Song Link : https://soundcloud.com/chase-emery-davis/win-the-war-tomorrow