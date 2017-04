Tall White Boy Poke's Fun at K-pop Genre in Hilarious Video

Chase & Chang, an unlikely collaboration between a London boy and a Gangam girl.

After the recent release of his EP "Waiting for Her" it was time for singer songwriter Chase Emery Davis to let off some creative steam and have some fun in his new VideoWalking back to school campus with his good friend and Sonic Arts major Hye Won Chang, Chase said "Wouldn't it be funny for us to create a K-pop song featuring a "foreigner" like me and a Korean like you! Coming from Gangnam, Hye Won has K-pop in her DNA and as ridiculous as she thought the idea was, she said "Why not"!The rather unlikely K-Pop collaboration ofwas born and the songcame to life in their music video."There was a lot of DIY in the music video production, I had to edit over 150 shots" say Chase, "but its just a bit of fun".Chase takes on the role of a dashing but arrogant young man who thinks he is "the shit", but ends up making a fool of himself while living in his delusions of grandeur while Hye Won, with a straight face, moans and complains about him."See that guy over there? He's so annoying. I shouldn't have taught him Korean.He says "In life, you only need to ask 2 question:and" she raps ... in Korean.

Hye Won Chang and Chase Emery Davis
Chase Emery Davis
Hye Won Chang (Korean with English subtitles)

Note: Hye Won's mum calls Chase the "Tall White Boy"
New York born, Paris raised, British classical baritone / rock crossover singer-songwriter has a soulful, haunting, yet powerful voice. Chase blends indie rock, soul & folk genres in lush, emotive songs about love, hope, and dreams.