 
News By Tag
* Music Entertainment Video
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Uxbridge
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
March 2017
31


Tall White Boy Poke's Fun at K-pop Genre in Hilarious Video

Chase & Chang, an unlikely collaboration between a London boy and a Gangam girl.
 
 
Whats Up Tweet
Whats Up Tweet
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Music Entertainment Video

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Uxbridge - London, Greater - England

Subject:
Partnerships

UXBRIDGE, England - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- After the recent release of his EP "Waiting for Her"  it was time for singer songwriter Chase Emery Davis to let off some creative steam and have some fun in his new Video What's Up.

Walking back to school campus with his good friend and Sonic Arts major Hye Won Chang, Chase said "Wouldn't it be funny for us to create a K-pop song featuring a "foreigner" like me and a Korean like you!  Coming from Gangnam, Hye Won has K-pop in her DNA and as ridiculous as she thought the idea was, she said "Why not"!

The rather unlikely K-Pop collaboration of Chase & Chang was born and the song What's Up came to life in their music video.

"There was a lot of DIY in the music video production, I had to edit over 150 shots" say Chase, "but its just a bit of fun".

Chase takes on the role of a dashing but arrogant young man who thinks he is "the shit", but ends up making a fool of himself while living in his delusions of grandeur while Hye Won, with a straight face, moans and complains about him.

"See that guy over there?  He's so annoying.  I shouldn't have taught him Korean.
He says "In life, you only need to ask 2 question: How are you doing and What's up" she raps ... in Korean.

Video:  https://youtu.be/ayqr2zbXpTI



------------------------------------------------------------

Performance :   Hye Won Chang and Chase Emery Davis
Music & Production:  Chase Emery Davis
Lyrics :   Hye Won Chang (Korean with English subtitles)

------------------------------------------------------------


Note:  Hye Won's mum calls Chase the "Tall White Boy"

About Chase Emery Davis
New York born, Paris raised, British classical baritone / rock crossover singer-songwriter has a soulful, haunting, yet powerful voice. Chase blends indie rock, soul & folk genres in lush, emotive songs about love, hope, and dreams.

Artist Website :  http://chase-emery-davis.com
Soundcloud: /chase-emery-davis/
Twitter: @chaseemerydavis
Facebook: /ChaseEmeryDavis

------------------------------------------------------------

For more information contact Larry at contact@chase-emery-davis.com
End
Source:
Email:***@chase-emery-davis.com Email Verified
Phone:07531124151
Tags:Music Entertainment Video
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Uxbridge - London, Greater - England
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Chase Emery Davis PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share