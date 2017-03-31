News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Tall White Boy Poke's Fun at K-pop Genre in Hilarious Video
Chase & Chang, an unlikely collaboration between a London boy and a Gangam girl.
Walking back to school campus with his good friend and Sonic Arts major Hye Won Chang, Chase said "Wouldn't it be funny for us to create a K-pop song featuring a "foreigner" like me and a Korean like you! Coming from Gangnam, Hye Won has K-pop in her DNA and as ridiculous as she thought the idea was, she said "Why not"!
The rather unlikely K-Pop collaboration of Chase & Chang was born and the song What's Up came to life in their music video.
"There was a lot of DIY in the music video production, I had to edit over 150 shots" say Chase, "but its just a bit of fun".
Chase takes on the role of a dashing but arrogant young man who thinks he is "the shit", but ends up making a fool of himself while living in his delusions of grandeur while Hye Won, with a straight face, moans and complains about him.
"See that guy over there? He's so annoying. I shouldn't have taught him Korean.
He says "In life, you only need to ask 2 question: How are you doing and What's up" she raps ... in Korean.
Video: https://youtu.be/
------------------------------------------------------------
Performance : Hye Won Chang and Chase Emery Davis
Music & Production: Chase Emery Davis
Lyrics : Hye Won Chang (Korean with English subtitles)
------------------------------------------------------------
Note: Hye Won's mum calls Chase the "Tall White Boy"
About Chase Emery Davis
New York born, Paris raised, British classical baritone / rock crossover singer-songwriter has a soulful, haunting, yet powerful voice. Chase blends indie rock, soul & folk genres in lush, emotive songs about love, hope, and dreams.
Artist Website : http://chase-
Soundcloud: /chase-emery-
Twitter: @chaseemerydavis
Facebook: /ChaseEmeryDavis
------------------------------------------------------------
For more information contact Larry at contact@chase-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse