January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876

GAI Adds NQA-1 Lead Auditor Bradley Cellier, PE

National Engineering Firm Augments Quality Management System Program with New Director
 
 
Bradley Cellier, PE
Bradley Cellier, PE
 
PITTSBURGH - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- GAI Consultants (GAI) welcomes American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) Nuclear Quality Assurance (NQA-1) Lead Auditor Bradley Cellier, PE as the firm's Director of Quality. Mr. Cellier specializes in Quality Management System (QMS) implementation and development, and comes to GAI with more than 25 years of experience in combined engineering and quality assurance responsibilities.

Highlights/Key Facts
• Prior to joining GAI, Bradley served as NQA-1 Lead Auditor for Kinetix Quality Services, LLC, performing internal and supplier audits of companies providing nuclear safety related services and items to the commercial nuclear power industry.
• As Director of Quality, Bradley will oversee GAI's QMS from the firm's Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania office.
• He is a certified ASME NQA-1 Lead Auditor and a registered Professional Engineer in the State of Pennsylvania.
• Bradley also holds a bachelor's degree in Environmental Engineering from Pennsylvania State University.

Quotes
Jeffrey Hill, Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, GAI Consultants:
"Quality services are critical to both GAI and our clients. Welcoming a professional with Brad's credentials to our team is a move that supports our clients and enhances the projects we deliver for them."

About GAI Consultants: Transforming ideas into reality® since 1958, GAI is an employee-owned engineering, planning, and environmental consulting firm providing local expertise to worldwide clients in the energy, transportation, development, government, and industrial markets. Visit GAI at http://gaiconsultants.com.

Connect with GAI through Social Media on Twitter (GAIConsultants), Facebook (gaiconsultants), LinkedIn (gai-consultants-inc.), and YouTube (gaiconsultants).

