GAI Adds NQA-1 Lead Auditor Bradley Cellier, PE
National Engineering Firm Augments Quality Management System Program with New Director
Highlights/Key Facts
• Prior to joining GAI, Bradley served as NQA-1 Lead Auditor for Kinetix Quality Services, LLC, performing internal and supplier audits of companies providing nuclear safety related services and items to the commercial nuclear power industry.
• As Director of Quality, Bradley will oversee GAI's QMS from the firm's Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania office.
• He is a certified ASME NQA-1 Lead Auditor and a registered Professional Engineer in the State of Pennsylvania.
• Bradley also holds a bachelor's degree in Environmental Engineering from Pennsylvania State University.
Quotes
• Jeffrey Hill, Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, GAI Consultants:
"Quality services are critical to both GAI and our clients. Welcoming a professional with Brad's credentials to our team is a move that supports our clients and enhances the projects we deliver for them."
About GAI Consultants:
