News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Illinois Virtual Announces Program Expansion and Summer Registration
Illinois Virtual School announces major enhancements to student opportunities and added convenience for partner schools just in time for Summer registration.
Middle School Series
IVS has overhauled its Middle School offerings, creating a new Middle School Series. The series' offered will be:
-Learning Recovery - self-paced, teacher managed skill building courses designed to help students with knowledge and skill recovery. Students stay on track with peers and on their way to high school. Begins February 15.
-Bridge - self-paced, teacher managed skill building courses targeting students during the summer months to help them prepare for the next grade level. Begins June 1
-Full Service - IL-certified teacher led full semester course options. The IVS Middle School catalog will expand with additional science and social studies courses in Fall 2017. Current options open now.
Credit Recovery Success Plan
IVS has implemented new Credit Recovery policies and resources all focused on increasing student completion rates by offering more time and support at no additional cost. Students will now have 12 weeks to complete a course as well as a dedicated IVS service person trained specifically for credit recovery.
Payment Option Flexibility
Starting April 15, IVS partner schools will be able to have responsible parties billed directly, rather than the local school. IVS will also be able to accept PayPal from individuals. These changes will allow more schools and students to benefit from IVS.
Along with these exciting changes IVS will still continue it's traditional program which served 6487 Illinois students in FY16 who averaged a 93% completion rate in full service courses. Summer 2017 is open for registration;
About Illinois Virtual School
IVS is the Illinois State Board of Education's statewide virtual school. ISBE established IVS as a supplemental online program based out of the Peoria Regional Office of Education. The IVS program is designed to allow students who are enrolled in a public or private school or homeschooled, to supplement their education by taking courses that are both aligned to the Illinois Remote Education Act and engaging for students. IVS is recognized by the NCAA, International Association for Online Learning (iNACOL), the State Virtual Leadership Alliance and the College Board. For more information contact us at:
www.ILVirtual.org
309.676.1000
Contact
Cindy Hamblin
3096761000
***@ilvirtual.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse