October 2017
Illinois Virtual School Releases Annual Report

Illinois Virtual School (IVS) has released its annual report, IVS Now! for fiscal year 2017.
 
 
PEORIA, Ill. - Oct. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The IVS Now! annual report highlights courses available, course enrollment and trend data, statewide school partnerships, and professional development for educators.

Total enrollment in IVS 5-12 courses continues to remain healthy, with FY2017 again setting records at 5848 for the year. Data collected by IVS shows that demand for supplemental online courses in Illinois remains on trend with the rest of the nation, also experiencing high demand in state virtual school online enrollments. (Source: Keeping Pace 2016; Evergreen Group). Professional development showed similar growth in demand as 1021 Illinois educators enrolled in FY17, up 4% from the previous year.

The top enrolling courses were high school Spanish 1 and Consumer Economics with most students taking courses upon wcj advice from their local school proving the importance of the IVS-school partnership. IVS' dedication to partner school support is reflected in the school satisfaction rate of 97%.

The positive data reflected in the IVS Now! report is a result of IVS' continued dedication to quality of services and education for all students. IVS accomplishes this through the hiring and training of excellent teachers, the review and development of online courses and the focus on service for all system users.

IVS remains the expert in online learning in Illinois, continues to expand in enrollments and course offerings and provides a high quality learning experience available to all students in Illinois.

Review the entire report: IVS Now! https://ivsexternalpages.s3.amazonaws.com/pdfs/AnnualRepo...

About Illinois Virtual School

IVS is the Illinois State Board of Education's statewide virtual school. ISBE established IVS as a supplemental online program based out of the Peoria Regional Office of Education.  The IVS program is designed to allow students who are enrolled in a public or private school or homeschooled, to supplement their education by taking courses that are both aligned to the Illinois Remote Education Act and engaging for students.  IVS is recognized by the NCAA, International Association for Online Learning, the Virtual Learning Leadership Alliance, the College Board and Quality Matters.  For more information visit us at: https://www.ilvirtual.org

Contact
Cindy Hamblin
Director
3096761000
***@ilvirtual.org
Source:
Email:***@ilvirtual.org Email Verified
Tags:Online School, Virtual School, Online Learning
Industry:Education
Location:Peoria - Illinois - United States
Subject:Reports
