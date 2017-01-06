News By Tag
Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel Welcomes IP Attorney
Jibo Wu focuses his practice on patent prosecution, litigation and other IP-related services
Formerly a patent attorney with Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP in Washington, D.C., Wu has experience prosecuting patent applications for Fortune 500 companies, drafting applications for leading new technology companies and facilitating high-stakes product liability litigation. Fluent in Mandarin, Wu is actively engaged in cross-border patent prosecution and patent litigation matters, usually in China and other Asian countries.
He holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Dalian Maritime University and a master's degree in systems engineering from Tianjin University. After coming to the United States, Wu earned a master's degree in computer and information sciences from the University of Delaware and then went on to earn his law degree from Temple University's Beasley School of Law.
About Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP – Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is a boutique intellectual property law firm with offices in Philadelphia and Wilmington, Delaware. The firm's IP law practitioners provide strategic litigation, licensing and counseling service relating to patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets, domain names and Internet issues domestically and internationally. The firm's long-standing relationships with a network of associates worldwide enable its attorneys and advisors to provide clients with global intellectual property advice and protection.
