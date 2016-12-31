Adam M. Koelsch Joins Philadelphia Office of Chamberlain Hrdlicka

Former Philadelphia deputy city solicitor brings thorough knowledge of high-dollar-value/complex tax cases

-- Chamberlain Hrdlicka is pleased to announce that it has added former Philadelphia Deputy City Solicitor Adam M. Koelsch to its Philadelphia office.Koelsch comes to Chamberlain Hrdlicka from the City of Philadelphia Law Department, where he represented the city in high-dollar-value and complex local tax cases at administrative hearings before the Philadelphia Tax Review Board. He also was involved in agency appeals and collection actions at the Court of Common Pleas and in appeals at the Commonwealth Court.Koelsch joins other former Philadelphia legal department attorneys at Chamberlain Hrdlicka, adding to the legal insight the firm offers in state and local tax law as well as tax controversy. With four offices in major metro areas nationwide, Chamberlain Hrdlicka is one of the nation's most profitable mid-size law firms.Prior to joining the City of Philadelphia Law Department, Koelsch worked at the district attorney's office in Brooklyn, New York, one of the largest prosecutor's offices in the country. He first was an assistant district attorney in the trial division, handling a significant criminal case load. In 2010, Koelsch moved to the Appeals Bureau, where he became a Senior Appellate Attorney in 2012. During that time, he wrote appellate briefs for the state and federal courts in a variety of cases, including homicide and fraud.After earning a bachelor's degree in history from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, Koelsch went on to earn his law degree from Brooklyn Law School. He is admitted to practice in New York and Pennsylvania, as well as the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.About Chamberlain Hrdlicka – Chamberlain Hrdlicka is a diversified business law firm with offices in Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia and San Antonio. The firm represents both public and private companies as well as individuals and family-owned businesses across the nation in a wide variety of practice areas, including commercial and business litigation, tax, tax controversy and litigation, federal white-collar criminal defense, corporate, securities and finance, employment law and employee benefits, energy law, estate planning and administration, intellectual property, international and immigration law, and real estate and construction law.