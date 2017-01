Ravinanda Landmarks Launching Ravinanda Trinity in Wagholi Pune

1/2 BHK New Launch Apartments For sale in Ravinanda Trinity Wagholi Pune

-- After providing immensely elegant and luxurious homes to hundreds of happy and satisfied families in various locations in India, the veteran real estate experts at the reputed Ravinanda Landmarks have, once again, come up with their new venture in Wagholi Pune. Yes, theis the latest creation. Like its previous projects, it also has already attracted the attention of the home seekers as well as the real estate experts in and around Pune. With its highly stunning architecture and premium quality construction, it is one of the landmark ventures of the experts here. For the home seekers desiring to live an elegant and lavish lifestyle,is almost an unavoidable choice.Briefly speaking, theis a perfect residential project. Whether it is the architectural design, interior & exterior design, campus planning, amenities, location, or any other elements; it is a sumptuous project from all the angles. Moreover, the experts at the Ravinanda Landmarks have won the trust of the clients since the inception of the company, and hence, the present project has raised the curiosity of the people to far greater heights. Accommodating a great range of choices for small as well as large families, it has all the potentials to cater to the needs of the home seekers with varying requirements.As far as amenities, are concerned, the real estate professionals at the Ravinanda Landmarks make no compromises. Like their previous landmark creations, theis also embellished with all sorts of lavish and ultramodern amenities. The amphitheater, children's play area, grand entrance lobby, gymnasium, internet WI-FI connectivity, landscaped garden, senior citizen sit-out, solar water heating system and swimming pool etc make it an ideal place for a luxurious and elegant lifestyle.When it comes to the selection of the location, it appears that the professionals have made the selection after much consideration. Theis situated in such a strategic locale that the dwellers here can conveniently move around any and every part of the city. The significant points such as the Pune Station, Kharadi IT Park, Kalyani Nagar, Magarpatta City, Pune Airport, Columbia-Asia Hospital, and Koregaon Park etc are at the distance of just a few minutes' drive from here. Truly speaking, it is a project located in a prime location and it is suitable for the people of all age groups and different professions.Visit - http://www.propertypointer.com/ ravinanda-trinity/ wagholi/...