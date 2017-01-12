 
News By Tag
* Eastern Meadows
* Eastern Meadows Kharadi Pune
* Eastern Meadows by Guardian
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Pune
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312

Eastern Meadows Kharadi - The Best Home You Always Desired

Eastern Meadows is the number one property in Kharadi annexe,pune.Apartments at Eastern Meadows Kharadi Pune impress with their spaciousness and intelligent planning.
 
 
Eastern-Medows-kharadi
Eastern-Medows-kharadi
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Eastern Meadows
Eastern Meadows Kharadi Pune
Eastern Meadows by Guardian

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Pune - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
Projects

PUNE, India - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Eastern Meadows Kharadi is a new age living solution with an array of amenities perfectly suited to match the modern day living choices. It reflects the profound thinking of the developers who have implemented their knowledge and experience to come up with the best plan and design. The architectural excellence of this project clearly projects the remarkable skill of the engineers at this residential. To make a great addition to your life it is offers the much needed spice to your life that is desirous of a great home. You will have a great community life in the midst of range of amenities that are centered on the expectations of city dwellers. A comfortable life with the pleasures of modern lifestyle will continue to enthrall you as you progress in your life.

Apartments at Eastern Meadows Kharadi Pune impress with their spaciousness and intelligent planning. With top quality additions like finest accessories and fine finish of walls, ceilings and floors and best use of space, these apartments will definitely cross your expectations. You will find your life easy and easy to deal with when everything is at place and well-organized. Here you will be able to enjoy in the best quality living and an elevated lifestyle that will add immense pride and sense of achievement.

The spacious and well-planned premises offer a clutter free experience. There is wide spread greenery which add plenty of visual appeal. It will rejuvenate your mind and uplift your senses. The refreshing atmosphere will offer you the much needed peace that you need for living a full and complete life. It has all the features that agree with the international standards. Therefore, you can every amenity from swimming pool to well-equipped gymnasium, from kids play area, walking trails to indoor and outdoor gaming area. You can expect almost all types of amenities here that will meet all your needs.

Living at Eastern Meadows by Guardian Developers is absolute bliss as you get to soak in the best facilities. A life free from worries is what you get as the best gift. The entire premise is under 24 hour CCTV surveillance. So, you can be sure of the safety of your family members, especially the children and the elderly while you are busy at work. Not only can you entertain in things like clubbing, gaming and socializing, but you can also read book from the library and watch your favorite movie at the mini theater. These facilities help you get rid of the monotony of day to day life and help you to start your life refreshed.

Located in close distance to various malls, shopping centers, bazaars, schools, hospitals and other social amenities, you will find every convenience within your reach. It is also close to IT Hubs and other offices which make this place an ideal option for the working population.

Visit on : http://www.propertypointer.com/eastern-meadows/kharadi-an...

Contact
Property Pointer.Pvt.Ltd
8888292222
08888292222
***@propertypointer.com
End
Source:Propertypointer.com
Email:***@propertypointer.com
Posted By:***@propertypointer.com Email Verified
Tags:Eastern Meadows, Eastern Meadows Kharadi Pune, Eastern Meadows by Guardian
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Pune - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Propertypointer PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share