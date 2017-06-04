Intrigue Publishing Releases New Paranormal Romance/Thriller

Blood and Needles is the first full length novel from book and movie reviewer Billy Lyon.

-- Intrigue is pleased to present the first full-length novel from our newest author, Billy Lyons. Lyons is the contributing writer of book and movie reviews at Muzzleland Press. His work has been published in theanthology and thee-zine. He lives in Doran, Virginia.The last person 25-year-old junkie Steven expected to meet was Anna Marie, an alluring stranger who turns out to be a fellow junkie . . . and a vampire. Anna Marie senses an inner steel deep inside Steven, and offers him a membership in the seductive world of The Morphia Clan, a group of vampires as devoted to using narcotics as they are to drinking blood. Steven falls in love with Anna Marie, whose vampire throne is threatened from outside forces and from within. There are hidden dangers everywhere and treachery and betrayal lie just around every corner. Soon Steven finds himself fighting for his life, and the life of the vampire he loves.Look for Blood and Needles on all E-Book platforms and in your local bookstores starting June 15th. Pre-Orders are available from Amazon.com.