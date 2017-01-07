 
One Drop Interactive Celebrates Global Launch at 2017 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos

 
 
One Drop Interactive
One Drop Interactive
DAVOS, Switzerland - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- As government and business leaders descend on Davos for the 2017 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, one question will be top of mind for all: how can I demonstrate our organization's commitment to our people and the planet?

To answer this question, World Economic Forum Young Global Leader Jaime Nack will debut the cutting-edge sustainability education and reporting platform One Drop Interactive. After a successful rollout in the U.S., the pioneering technology product will celebrate its global launch next week in Davos. One Drop Interactive's cloud-based e-learning platform equips companies and their employees with the resources to move the needle forward on organizational CSR goals.

"The Annual Meeting's theme of Responsive and Responsible Leadership comes at a time when the focus on corporate sustainability has never been greater," said Jaime Nack. "One Drop Interactive's platform allows organizations to act on their commitment to environmental sustainability and save money by empowering their greatest resource: their employees."

For inquires about One Drop Interactive or to set up an in person meeting or interview with Jaime Nack at the 2017 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, please email ali@onedropinteractive.com.

