Participant Media Honored With 2017 Women In Green Forum Trailblazer Award and Care2 Impact Award
Leading Media Company and Advocate for Environmental and Social Change Was Recognized at the Annual Forum in Los Angeles
"We are honored to present Participant Media with the Care2 Impact Award," said Marlin Miller, Chief Operating Officer of Care2. "They have been fighting on the side of environmental action for over a decade and have played a significant role in making climate change a mainstream issue."
"We are grateful to receive these meaningful honors from Care2 and the Women In Green Forum as we share a mutual commitment to generating awareness for climate change," said Diane Weyermann, Participant Media's EVP of Documentary Film. "At Participant, we believe quality storytelling and filmmaking can have a profound impact on inspiring action for some of the most compelling social issues in our world today. It's an honor to be recognized for those efforts."
Participant Media is the leading media company dedicated to entertainment that inspires and compels social change. Founded in 2004 by Jeff Skoll, Participant's content combines the power of a good story well told with opportunities for real world impact and awareness around the most pressing global issues of our time. Participant's more than 75 films, including An Inconvenient Truth, Food, Inc., The Cove, Spotlight, and He Named Me Malala, have collectively earned 52 Academy Award® nominations and 11 wins, including Best Picture for Spotlight.
In July, a decade after An Inconvenient Truth brought the climate crisis into the heart of popular culture, Participant released the riveting and rousing follow-up, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power, that shows just how close we are to a real energy revolution. In the film, former Vice President Al Gore continues his tireless fight, traveling around the world training an army of climate champions and influencing international climate policy. The sequel's social impact campaign is one of Participant's largest to date, encouraging more than 25 NGO parnters, such as the NRDC, Sierra Club, Climate Reality and Greenpeace, among others, to accelerate meaningful engagement around the film. The film's campaign also enlisted a host of digital partners to create content for its #BeInconvenient 10 days of Action motivating people to take concrete steps to effect change. To date, impact related content and content about the film's NGO partners have reached over 25 million users on social media driving broad conversation and engagement.
"It is a high honor to present the 2017 Trailblazer Award to Participant Media for their work in raising global awareness about climate change," said Jaime Nack, Founder of the Women In Green Forum. "Their work is an excellent representation of our theme for this year's Forum: "Innovate. Impact. Inspire." I remain inspired by their ability to harness the power of film to translate storytelling into real-world impacts for the common good."
The 8th Annual Women in Green Forum featured a blend of interactive sessions, spotlight presentations, and clean vehicle demos. Throughout the day, each speaker demonstrated how their innovations impacted their industries and inspired further environmental advances. With speakers representing organizations like Microsoft, 5 Gyres, and XPRIZE, the Forum's program featured some of the world's foremost sustainability experts.
About The Women In Green Forum
The Women In Green Forum, produced by Three Squares Inc., is the premier conference for professionals from all aspects of the environmental industry to discuss the latest cleantech innovations, develop powerful professional networks, and build upon each other's successes. The Forum is the largest international conference for women in environmental careers. For more information on the Women in Green Forum and to view a complete agenda, please visit http://www.womeningreenforum.com.
About Care2
Care2 (www.Care2.com) is the world's largest social network for good, with over 40 million standing together, starting petitions and sharing stories that inspire action. People, nonprofits and mission-based brands are making world-changing impact with Care2, helping individuals, animals and the environment. A pioneer of online advocacy since 1998, Care2 is a B Corporation, or social enterprise, using the power of business as a force for good.
