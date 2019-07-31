News By Tag
Gina McCarthy to Receive 2019 Women In Green Forum Trailblazer Award and Care2 Impact Award
The 13th Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency will be Honored at the Annual Forum in Los Angeles
"Gina McCarthy is an impressive changemaker on environmental issues and we are pleased to present her with the Care2 Impact Award," said Marlin Miller, Chief Operating Officer of Care2. "By making climate change a public health issue, she is transcending political boundaries and making it real for current and future generations. Her positive attitude, tireless energy and willingness to engage people and organizations at all levels is an inspiration for us all."
"With the climate crisis upon us, we all need to double down and recommit ourselves to bringing more people to the table that will find solutions to protect and empower the most vulnerable among us," said McCarthy. "Thank you to the Women in Green Forum for this award and for shining a spotlight on women who have led and continue to lead this movement."
McCarthy has been a leading advocate for common sense strategies to protect public health and the environment for more than 30 years. She served under President Barack Obama as the 13th Administrator of the EPA from 2013–2017. Her tenure as EPA Administrator heralded a paradigm shift in national environmental policy, expressly linking it with global public health. She led EPA initiatives that cut air pollution, protected water resources, reduced greenhouse gases, and strengthened chemical safety to better protect more Americans, especially the most vulnerable, from negative health impacts. McCarthy signed the Clean Power Plan, which set the first-ever national standards for reducing carbon emissions from existing power plants, underscoring the country's commitment to domestic climate action and spurring international efforts that helped secure the Paris Climate Agreement.
She is currently Professor of the Practice of Public Health in the Department of Environmental Health at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the Director of the Center for Climate, Health, and the Global Environment (Harvard C-CHANGE). In this capacity, she leads the development of the School's strategy in climate science, health, and sustainability;
"We are honored to present the 2019 Trailblazer Award to Gina McCarthy for her lifelong dedication to climate action," said Jaime Nack, Founder of the Women In Green Forum. "She has proven to be one of the country's most effective environmental change agents, having led efforts to enact legislation to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions, combat pollution, and improve public health. Additionally, as one of only 53 women to have served in the U.S. cabinet, she is an inspirational example of women's leadership at the highest level."
The 10th Annual Women in Green Forum will explore the advances made in the environmental movement over the last decade and the innovations on the horizon for the coming decade. The program will feature innovators from across environmental field who are changing the way we think about our future - from what we'll eat to how we'll recycle to how we'll foster the next generation of environmental trailblazers.
About the Women In Green Forum
The Women In Green Forum, produced by Three Squares Inc., is the premier conference for professionals from all sectors of the environmental industry to discuss the latest sustainability innovations, develop powerful professional networks, and build upon each other's successes. The Forum is the largest international conference for women in environmental careers.
For more information on the Women in Green Forum and to view a complete agenda, please visit http://www.womeningreenforum.com.
About Care2
Care2 is a network of nearly 50 million people around the globe, dedicated to building a better world. People, nonprofits, and mission-based brands are making world-changing impact with Care2, helping individuals, animals, and the environment. A pioneer of online advocacy since 1998, Care2 is a social enterprise, using the power of business as a force for good.
For more information about Care2, please visit www.Care2.com.
