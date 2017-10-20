News By Tag
Sustainability Pioneer Jaime Nack to Speak at Fast Company Innovation Festival in NYC
One of the nation's leading pioneers in the field of sustainability, Jaime Nack, joins the impressive roster of Fast Company speakers to share how entrepreneurs are uniquely positioned to design solutions to society's biggest challenges.
Nack, who is President of Three Squares Inc. and CEO of One Drop Interactive, will speak in a session curated by Chuck Salter, Editorial Director of Fast Company's Content Studio. She will speak alongside Jeff Burke, Professor-in-
"I am excited to bring the perspective of female founders and corporate sustainability professionals to this dynamic event," said Nack. "Fast Company has a unique ability to convene exceptionally diverse groups of thought leaders representing the best of the best of their industries – from tech to music to social impact. There's no telling what can be accomplished when these innovators come together in New York City, which itself embodies the diversity of the hustle."
During the session, Nack will share her journey as a trailblazer in the growing sustainability movement. She'll reveal critical lessons learned from her experiences spearheading environmental projects spanning all 7 continents and across 13 languages, including leading the sustainability initiatives for the 2008, 2012, and 2016 Democratic National Conventions, and developing a pioneering e-learning platform that seeks to move the needle forward on organizational corporate social responsibility.
ABOUT JAIME NACK
Jaime Nack is the President of Three Squares Inc., a cutting-edge sustainability consulting firm specializing in developing comprehensive sustainability plans for corporate entities, government agencies, and academic institutions. In 2013, Nack launched One Drop Interactive – a cloud-based employee engagement platform maximizing sustainability management and cost savings.
Most notably, Nack was tapped to be the Director of Sustainability and Greening Operations for wcj the 2008 Democratic National Convention, marking the first time in DNC history where measures were taken to reduce the environmental impact of the event. In 2011, Nack was named as a Young Global Leader (YGL) by the World Economic Forum and received a federal appointment to serve as a Council Member of the National Women's Business Council, a non-partisan advisory council to the President, Congress, and the U.S. Small Business Administration on economic issues of importance to women business owners.
For more information, please visit http://www.threesquaresinc.com and http://www.onedropinteractive.com.
ABOUT THE FAST COMPANY INNOVATION FESTIVAL
This fall, 10,000 attendees will convene in New York City for five days of inspiration and creativity at the Fast Company Innovation Festival. Between a bustling festival hub, captivating keynotes, and more than 100 Fast Tracks – intimate visits to the most dynamic companies across the city – #FCFestival will spark creativity, conversation, and innovation.
Attendees – who come from diverse backgrounds and a wide-range of industries – curate their own inspiring agendas, mixing creativity, design, entrepreneurship, leadership, social good, and tech for a truly unique, one-of-a-kind experience.
For more information, please visit: http://events.fastcompany.com/
