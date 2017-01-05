HBSS/QRyde Announces New Veteran Community Champion

Veterans Radio Host Gregg Brasso Joins QRyde to Expand Veterans Transportation

-- HBSS/QRyde announced today that Gregg Brasso has joined the firm's QRyde division to further develop its Veterans transportation solution. Gregg Brasso comes with a wealth of experience within the Veterans space."As a member of the Gold Star family, I realized at an early age that veterans and their family issues carry on long after the wars have ended. After a career in high tech sales and marketing, I have spent the last 8 years helping veterans identify and apply for local, state, and federal programs and benefits they have earned. While working as an outreach specialist with the Veterans Upward Bound program at UMASS Boston, I helped veterans identify military transfer credits, GI Bill and Yellow Ribbon benefits, and helped plan an educational path that will lead to post-secondary education and onto meaningful full time careers."Gregg joins QRyde to strengthen its presence in the Veterans' transportation space, focusing on expanding the impact of various VTCLI grant-funded projects in Massachusetts. Gregg will work with Veterans groups to help solve one of their most persistent issues: safe, affordable, reliable transportation.Gregg comments, "I'm excited to start a new challenge within QRyde and look forward to working with the team. Transportation is a major problem within the Veteran's community and QRyde is poised to address these issues head on."Himanshu Bhatnagar, HBSS' CEO and the visionary behind QRyde, said, "Gregg's our latest transportation champion who brings a wealth of experience and industry knowledge. He is a Gold Star family member who is looking to make a difference in the lives of all veterans. I'm confident that Gregg will play a key role in providing and implementing high quality solutions for our invaluable Veterans."QRyde is the world's first online transportation marketplace, powering community-driven transit solutions with its technology and wealth of transportation technology experience.