HUBB® Welcomes Jeff Allen as Vice President of Channel Development

 
 
Jeffrey Allen -- HUBB
Jeffrey Allen -- HUBB
 
Listed Under

CORTE MADERA, Calif. - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- HUBB Filters has announced the hiring of Jeff Allen as its new vice president of channel development. Allen will report to HUBB CEO Scott Killips and will be responsible for developing strategies for the commercial and municipal fleet channels on a national basis, along with building out the company's wholesale distribution strategy.

Before joining HUBB, Allen was director of sales and marketing for Patch Rubber Company, a Myers Industries Company. He also has experience as a national accounts manager for Advance Auto Parts, where he managed relationships with national and strategic accounts including Goodyear, CarMax, Meineke, ARI (a Global Fleet Management Services Company) and Jiffy Lube. In addition, as director of fleet sales and national accounts at Williams Innovation, Allen led the commercial launch of TeleSwivel to the construction, telecom, utilities, equipment rental, energy and government fleet markets.

"As a proven sales leader who understands the automotive aftermarket, it is a privilege to welcome Jeff to the HUBB team," said Killips. "Jeff's strong marketing and sales strategy, and execution skills will be a great asset to HUBB for increasing our market penetration."

Allen earned a Bachelor of Science degree from North Carolina State University in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The HUBB all-metal breakthrough performance filter provides unprecedented engine protection, cost savings and environmental benefits. It is backed by the industry's first 100,000-mile or 5,000-hour performance guarantee. To back its claims of superior filtration, engine health protection, extended oil change intervals, and reduced carbon emissions, HUBB has undergone independent third party testing by Automotive Testing and Development Services, Inc. (ATDS) as well as extensive field testing with customers.For more information on HUBB, visit www.hubbfilters.com or email: info@hubbfilters.com.

About HUBB

HUBB is a revolutionary, reusable oil filter for most passenger cars and light and medium duty trucks that uses a spin-on filter. HUBB provides faster, better and longer engine protection in comparison to conventional oil filters while reducing preventative maintenance costs and helping the environment. HUBB's patented filter-in-a-filter design is made of a surgical stainless steel filter weave, rather than paper that is used by conventional filters. HUBB's unique design and CNC production process enables it to improve oil flow by up to five times, while capturing more contaminants from combustion which keeps the oil cleaner, longer. HUBB is a reusable and cleanable filter so it eliminates the need to dispose of used filters in landfills. Backed by independent third party testing from Automotive Testing and Development Services, Inc. (ATDS), HUBB filters are designed to last the lifetime of a vehicle and are backed by an industry first 100,000-mile or 5,000-hour performance guarantee. HUBB has received multiple product design awards. For more information, visit www.hubbfilters.com (http://www.hubbfilters.com/?utm_source=Vocus&utm_medi...).

For further product information, contact:

Scott Killips, CEO

HUBB

844-289-7791

skillips@hubbfilters.com


For further PR information, contact:

Gary McCoy, Public Relations Director

Marx Group

847-372-0722


gmccoy@marxgrp.com

