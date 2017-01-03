News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
HUBB® Welcomes Jeff Allen as Vice President of Channel Development
Before joining HUBB, Allen was director of sales and marketing for Patch Rubber Company, a Myers Industries Company. He also has experience as a national accounts manager for Advance Auto Parts, where he managed relationships with national and strategic accounts including Goodyear, CarMax, Meineke, ARI (a Global Fleet Management Services Company) and Jiffy Lube. In addition, as director of fleet sales and national accounts at Williams Innovation, Allen led the commercial launch of TeleSwivel to the construction, telecom, utilities, equipment rental, energy and government fleet markets.
"As a proven sales leader who understands the automotive aftermarket, it is a privilege to welcome Jeff to the HUBB team," said Killips. "Jeff's strong marketing and sales strategy, and execution skills will be a great asset to HUBB for increasing our market penetration."
Allen earned a Bachelor of Science degree from North Carolina State University in Raleigh, North Carolina.
The HUBB all-metal breakthrough performance filter provides unprecedented engine protection, cost savings and environmental benefits. It is backed by the industry's first 100,000-mile or 5,000-hour performance guarantee. To back its claims of superior filtration, engine health protection, extended oil change intervals, and reduced carbon emissions, HUBB has undergone independent third party testing by Automotive Testing and Development Services, Inc. (ATDS) as well as extensive field testing with customers.For more information on HUBB, visit www.hubbfilters.com or email: info@hubbfilters.com.
####
Image Attached
About HUBB
HUBB is a revolutionary, reusable oil filter for most passenger cars and light and medium duty trucks that uses a spin-on filter. HUBB provides faster, better and longer engine protection in comparison to conventional oil filters while reducing preventative maintenance costs and helping the environment. HUBB's patented filter-in-a-
For further product information, contact:
Scott Killips, CEO
HUBB
844-289-7791
skillips@hubbfilters.com
For further PR information, contact:
Gary McCoy, Public Relations Director
Marx Group
847-372-0722
gmccoy@marxgrp.com
Contact
Gary McCoy
***@marxgrp.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse