 
News By Tag
* Fleet
* Commercial
* Automotive
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Transportation
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Corte Madera
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312

HUBB Will Demonstrate at NAFA 2017 How Fleet Managers Can Save 50 Percent on Oil Changes

 
 
HUBB Filters -- 3-inch and 8-inch-CMYK
HUBB Filters -- 3-inch and 8-inch-CMYK
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Fleet
* Commercial
* Automotive

Industry:
* Transportation

Location:
* Corte Madera - California - US

CORTE MADERA, Calif. - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- HUBB Filters will demonstrate how its advanced oil filter technology can reduce oil change costs by up to 50 percent at the NAFA 2017 Institute & Expo (I&E), April 26-27 in Tampa, Florida, at booth #142. NAFA I&E is the largest annual gathering of fleet managers.

More and more fleets are experiencing how HUBB can dramatically reduce their oil change costs, while better protecting their vehicles and making a green statement. "These savings are not theoretical. They are supported by fleet field results and independent oil analysis. HUBB can save a typical 2,000 vehicle fleet $500,000 over a four-year period." said HUBB CEO Scott Killips. "We can do a quick savings analysis for your fleet in less than a minute, or check us out online."

Fleets are invited to come to the HUBB Oil Filters booth #142 to take the "Savings Challenge" for a chance to win a free fleet starter kit which includes filters and a cleaner.

HUBB has an 8-inch spin-on oil filter for Class 2-6 light- and medium-duty diesel engines, and a 3-inch filter for passenger cars or light duty trucks that use a spin-on filter.

The patented HUBB filter is reusable and cleanable utilizing the company's ultrasonic Filter Cleaning Machine, eliminating the need to dispose of used filters in landfills.

Boasting more than 2,000 fleet professionals and a record-breaking 260 exhibitors, NAFA I&E attendees are invited to receive cutting-edge training and education; discover unique new products, services and product innovations; and network with top industry fleet professionals. The event remains the single most important relationship-building opportunity in the United States for all sectors of the fleet industry. For more on the event, visit www.nafainstitute.org.

The HUBB all-metal breakthrough performance filter is backed by the industry's first 100,000-mile or 5,000-hour performance guarantee. To back its claims of superior filtration, engine health protection, extended oil change intervals, and reduced carbon emissions, HUBB has undergone independent third party testing by Automotive Testing and Development Services, Inc. (ATDS) as well as extensive field testing with customers.

For more information on HUBB, visit www.hubbfilters.com or email: info@hubbfilters.com.

         # # # #

Image attached:

About HUBB
HUBB is a revolutionary, reusable oil filter for most passenger cars and light- and medium-duty trucks that use a spin-on filter. HUBB provides faster, better and longer engine protection in comparison to conventional oil filters while reducing preventive maintenance costs and helping the environment. HUBB's patented filter-in-a-filter design is made of a surgical stainless steel filter weave, rather than paper that is used by conventional filters. HUBB's unique design and CNC production process enables it to improve oil flow by up to five times, while capturing more contaminants from combustion which keeps the oil cleaner, longer. HUBB is a reusable and cleanable filter so it eliminates the need to dispose of used filters in landfills. Backed by independent third party testing from Automotive Testing and Development Services, Inc. (ATDS), HUBB filters are designed to last the lifetime of a vehicle and are backed by an industry first 100,000-mile or 5,000-hour performance guarantee. HUBB has received multiple product design awards. For more information, visit www.hubbfilters.com.

For further product information, contact:
Scott Killips, CEO
HUBB
844-289-7791
skillips@hubbfilters.com

For further PR information, contact:
Gary McCoy, Public Relations Director
Marx Group
847-372-0722
gmccoy@marxgrp.com

Contact
Gary McCoy
***@marxgrp.com
End
Source:
Email:***@marxgrp.com Email Verified
Tags:Fleet, Commercial, Automotive
Industry:Transportation
Location:Corte Madera - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
HUBB Filters News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share