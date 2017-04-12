News By Tag
HUBB Will Demonstrate at NAFA 2017 How Fleet Managers Can Save 50 Percent on Oil Changes
More and more fleets are experiencing how HUBB can dramatically reduce their oil change costs, while better protecting their vehicles and making a green statement. "These savings are not theoretical. They are supported by fleet field results and independent oil analysis. HUBB can save a typical 2,000 vehicle fleet $500,000 over a four-year period." said HUBB CEO Scott Killips. "We can do a quick savings analysis for your fleet in less than a minute, or check us out online."
Fleets are invited to come to the HUBB Oil Filters booth #142 to take the "Savings Challenge" for a chance to win a free fleet starter kit which includes filters and a cleaner.
HUBB has an 8-inch spin-on oil filter for Class 2-6 light- and medium-duty diesel engines, and a 3-inch filter for passenger cars or light duty trucks that use a spin-on filter.
The patented HUBB filter is reusable and cleanable utilizing the company's ultrasonic Filter Cleaning Machine, eliminating the need to dispose of used filters in landfills.
Boasting more than 2,000 fleet professionals and a record-breaking 260 exhibitors, NAFA I&E attendees are invited to receive cutting-edge training and education; discover unique new products, services and product innovations;
The HUBB all-metal breakthrough performance filter is backed by the industry's first 100,000-mile or 5,000-hour performance guarantee. To back its claims of superior filtration, engine health protection, extended oil change intervals, and reduced carbon emissions, HUBB has undergone independent third party testing by Automotive Testing and Development Services, Inc. (ATDS) as well as extensive field testing with customers.
For more information on HUBB, visit www.hubbfilters.com or email: info@hubbfilters.com.
About HUBB
HUBB is a revolutionary, reusable oil filter for most passenger cars and light- and medium-duty trucks that use a spin-on filter. HUBB provides faster, better and longer engine protection in comparison to conventional oil filters while reducing preventive maintenance costs and helping the environment. HUBB's patented filter-in-a-
