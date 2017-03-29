News By Tag
HUBB® Will Exhibit its 3- and 8-inch Oil Filters at AOCA's iFLEX at The Car Wash Show 2017
The HUBB 3-inch filter is designed for any light passenger car or truck that uses a spin-on filter, while the company's 8-inch spin-on oil filter is designed for use on Class 2-6 light- and medium-duty diesel engines. HUBB filters are reusable and cleanable, eliminating the need to dispose of used filters in landfills.
HUBB's breakthrough and patented filter-in-a-
"HUBB looks forward to demonstrating our breakthrough product that can help quick lube specialists by opening new revenue streams, resulting in increased customer count, retention and profits," said Scott Killips, CEO. "The media for both our 3-inch and 8-inch oil filters are made with a surgical stainless steel weave so oil flow is superior and it only traps the contaminants of combustion and not oil. HUBB's industry-first two pressure differential valves design provides for superior flow and increased safety."
The company will also demonstrate its ultrasonic cleaning system at iFLEX at The Car Wash Show. The patented HUBB filter lasts a lifetime because the two inner filters are easy to clean and are reusable. The contaminants captured by the HUBB filter can be removed from the inner filters by using the HUBB Filter Cleaning Machine in combination with specially formulated Cleaning Concentrate. The cleaning portion of the HUBB oil filter system supports increased customer retention for quick lube specialists.
The HUBB all-metal breakthrough performance filter provides unprecedented engine protection, cost savings and environmental benefits. It is backed by the industry's first 100,000-mile or 5,000-hour performance guarantee. To back its claims of superior filtration, engine health protection, extended oil change intervals, and reduced carbon emissions, HUBB has undergone independent third party testing by Automotive Testing and Development Services, Inc. (ATDS) as well as extensive field testing with customers.
For more information on HUBB, visit www.hubbfilters.com or email: info@hubbfilters.com.
Image Attached:
About HUBB
HUBB is a revolutionary, reusable oil filter for most passenger cars and light- and medium-duty trucks that use a spin-on filter. HUBB provides faster, better and longer engine protection in comparison to conventional oil filters while reducing preventive maintenance costs and helping the environment. HUBB's patented filter-in-a-
For further product information, contact:
Scott Killips, CEO
HUBB
844-289-7791
skillips@hubbfilters.com
For further PR information, contact:
Gary McCoy, Public Relations Director
Marx Group
847-372-0722
gmccoy@marxgrp.com
http://www.hubbfilters.com
Contact
Gary McCoy
847-372-0722
***@marxgrp.com
