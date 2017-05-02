News By Tag
HUBB Introduces New Educational Tool to Help Fleet Managers Calculate Oil Change Cost Savings
Designed for ease of use, HUBB's Fleet Savings Calculator is located at www.hubbfilters.com/
"In less than 60 seconds a fleet manager can get a quick idea regarding the thousands of dollars in potential savings on oil changes they can achieve by switching to HUBB," explained HUBB CEO Scott Killips. "When we recently showed this savings calculator tool to fleet managers who attended NAFA 2017 in Tampa the response was overwhelmingly positive, especially when they understood how easy it is to capture the savings."
More and more fleets are experiencing how HUBB can dramatically reduce their oil change costs, while better protecting their vehicles and making a green statement. Fleet field results collected by HUBB along with independent oil analysis, demonstrate that HUBB can save a typical 2,000 vehicle fleet $500,000 over a four-year period.
HUBB has an 8-inch spin-on oil filter for Class 2-6 light- and medium-duty diesel engines, and a 3-inch filter for passenger cars or light duty trucks that use a spin-on filter.
The patented HUBB filter is reusable and cleanable utilizing the company's ultrasonic Filter Cleaning Machine, eliminating the need to dispose of used filters in landfills.
The HUBB all-metal breakthrough performance filter is backed by the industry's first 100,000-mile or 5,000-hour performance guarantee. To back its claims of superior filtration, engine health protection, extended oil change intervals, and reduced carbon emissions, HUBB has undergone independent third party testing by Automotive Testing and Development Services, Inc. (ATDS) as well as extensive field testing with customers.
For more information on HUBB, visit www.hubbfilters.com or email: info@hubbfilters.com..
About HUBB
HUBB is a revolutionary, reusable oil filter for most passenger cars and light- and medium-duty trucks that use a spin-on filter. HUBB provides faster, better and longer engine protection in comparison to conventional oil filters while reducing preventive maintenance costs and helping the environment. HUBB's patented filter-in-a-
For further product information, contact:
Scott Killips, CEO
HUBB
844-289-7791
skillips@hubbfilters.com
For further PR information, contact:
Gary McCoy, Public Relations Director
Marx Group
847-372-0722
gmccoy@marxgrp.com
http://hubbfilters.com
Contact
Gary McCoy
***@marxgrp.com
