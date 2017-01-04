 
The C.A.R.I.N.G. Group Makes First Donations to New Berlin, Wis., School as Program Growth Continues

Elmwood Elementary receives more than $200 from business-based group
 
 
The C.A.R.I.N.G. Group, promoting great schools and local businesses
The C.A.R.I.N.G. Group, promoting great schools and local businesses
 
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The C.A.R.I.N.G. Group, a business-based organization dedicated to supporting local education, has made its first donations to a school outside the Elmbrook School District since expanding its reach throughout Waukesha County just a few months ago.

Elmwood Elementary School in New Berlin received $226.12 from the C.A.R.I.N.G. Group, money given completely without conditions for the school to use as needed. The donations resulted from purchases by a C.A.R.I.N.G. Group member from Grounds Maintenance Services, a participating business in the organization.

"All of us at Elmwood Elementary would like to extend a heartfelt appreciation to the C.A.R.I.N.G. Group," said Katy Williams, Principal at Elmwood Elementary School. "Because of the organization's generous donation and partnership with our school district, we were able to place more books into our students' hands by expanding our classroom libraries."

The C.A.R.I.N.G. Group has donated $10,000 to public and private schools in the Elmbrook School District since late 2014. With its expansion throughout Waukesha County in September, many more public and private schools can benefit from the program's consumer-focused, market-based approach.

The C.A.R.I.N.G. Group (https://thecaringgroup.org/index.php?Top-Navigation-FAQs-13) (#CARINGgroup) donates money to schools following purchases at its participating businesses. Consumers register at www.thecaringgroup.org as program members, and specify which schools receive their donations. Membership is completely free, with no dues or fees involved.

"We are thrilled about these donations to Elmwood Elementary School, which marks the successful growth of the C.A.R.I.N.G. Group in Waukesha County," said Tom Gaumond, President of the C.A.R.I.N.G. Group. "We look forward to the program's continued outreach as it adds members and businesses, and allows even more consumers to support their favorite schools by making purchases they could need on any given day."

A list of participating businesses is posted at www.thecaringgroup.org. Don't see your favorite business there? Talk to the owner or manager about joining the C.A.R.I.N.G. Group, which is free. The sole requirement is that the business be locally owned.

"If you have a favorite local business that isn't part of the program, ask them to join!" Gaumond said. "Together we can build stronger schools and a stronger community."

The C.A.R.I.N.G. Group web site has a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) page that explains many program details. Facebook users can follow the program at www.facebook.com/TCGElmbrook.

Questions can be e-mailed to info@thecaringgroup.org. All members' information is kept strictly confidential.

Source:The C.A.R.I.N.G. Group
