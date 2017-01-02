News By Tag
Pro Flow Radio is Now Live 24 Hours a Day
Pro Flow Radio's Maxheat DJ bends the rules of major industry physics with the debut of the Live power station broadcast.
Over the past 16 years, much has been done to help independent artists market their wares. But according to Maxheat, "We are just getting started." The two trailblazers have cooked their main entre to serve to the public consistently. "Pro Flow Radio is always a work in progress. We're about to take it to another level," said Max, DJ and Jack of all trades for the independent music entity. Initially Millennium Music Mission Records (M3), the home of Pro Flow Radio, concentrated on radio show productions to highlight artists. "In concept, our original idea was to one-day host music like terrestrial radio, feature music all day long and build a universal platform of expression before the cellphone boom," said Max. "Time has come today, the time is now," stated Nujam CEO.
