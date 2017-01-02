 
News By Tag
* Live
* Radio
* Pro Flow
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Media
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Akron
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
8765432

Pro Flow Radio is Now Live 24 Hours a Day

Pro Flow Radio's Maxheat DJ bends the rules of major industry physics with the debut of the Live power station broadcast.
 
 
PRO FLOW LIVE
PRO FLOW LIVE
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Live
Radio
Pro Flow

Industry:
Media

Location:
Akron - Ohio - US

Subject:
Services

AKRON, Ohio - Jan. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The beat doesn't stop for Pro Flow Radio as they debut their live 24 hour broadcast. Like the energizer bunny, it just keeps on going and going. At the turn of the century, Pro Flow Radio and the ideology was born as the Pro Flow Fa-Sho Show. It took birth as Nujam CEO and Maxheat searched for a way around audio discrimination and obstinence to playing their new brand of music persistent through all mediums other than charity opportunities. They also recognized that all artists seeking radio play were subject to the same scrutiny respecting their artistic interpretations.

Over the past 16 years, much has been done to help independent artists market their wares. But according to Maxheat, "We are just getting started." The two trailblazers have cooked their main entre to serve to the public consistently. "Pro Flow Radio is always a work in progress. We're about to take it to another level," said Max, DJ and Jack of all trades for the independent music entity. Initially Millennium Music Mission Records (M3), the home of Pro Flow Radio, concentrated on radio show productions to highlight artists. "In concept, our original idea was to one-day host music like terrestrial radio, feature music all day long and build a universal platform of expression before the cellphone boom," said Max. "Time has come today, the time is now," stated Nujam CEO.

"In 2017 http://proflowradio.com/autodj.html will usher in a brand new venue to support Independent music," said Nujam. Pro Flow Radio will begin a new era hosting tomorrow's music creators 24/7 at ProFlowRadio.com and Maxheat.com. You're 1 touch away from rocking around the clock with Pro Flow Radio. And there's more to come. M3 Records also plans to release its next album this month. "I'm putting the finishing touches on it now," said Max. The album will feature other artists as well a custom spin on many albums processed these days. "There will be fun stuff and civic topics as well keeping true to the brand," said Nujam. Get in step, get the App at Maxheat.com or Google Play Store and hear what the buzz is about, Pro Flow Radio, cooking 24/7 Live.

Contact
MAXHEAT
***@maxheat.com
End
Source:
Email:***@maxheat.com Email Verified
Tags:Live, Radio, Pro Flow
Industry:Media
Location:Akron - Ohio - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pro Flow Radio PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share