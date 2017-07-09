 
News By Tag
* Maxheat
* New Album
* Tupac
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Akron
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
9876543

Maxheat and M3 Records Set to Release New Album entitled Royal Flush

MaD MaX Ohio is releasing a new album, volume two from the King Pain Chronicles series reaffirming his duty to continue the legacy of the Music Solution and fulfill the obligation to create quality universal pro audio for all.
 
 
King Pain Vol. 2 Royal Flush
King Pain Vol. 2 Royal Flush
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Maxheat
New Album
Tupac

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Akron - Ohio - US

Subject:
Events

AKRON, Ohio - July 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The chef is finally done, it's hot in the kitchen, and what a meal he's cooked up. The Millennium Music Mission Records' chef put his foot in this one. The long awaited cuisine, titled King Pain Volume 2: Royal Flush, is ready for consumption. Release is schedule for August 2017. Aptly named, Royal Flush, is a sure winner.
According to the chef, MaxHeat, "This is how we do it, in our kitchen. The Music Solution always kicks it up a notch with its special spice, Maxxicolor. I'm always elevating above my peers. The boss, Nujam, won't be satisfied with what everyone else is peddling to the public. He's very particular, and I am likewise".

This smorgasbord features Maxheat's sis, Danielle, aka April O'neil, debuting to the connoisseurs of music, with the hot smooth song, "She bomb". There are collaborations with unaffiliated artists such as Crotona P BX (NY), Def Comedy Jams' actor & comedian Jason DeVore; Crick 720 (KY) with beats from Anno Domini, Scare Crow Beats Gummy Beatz, Shockwave Studios beats and many more. http://royalflush.maxheat.com

On this dynamic project you'll hear awareness pieces, love songs, party, club songs, hip hop, rap, R&B, latin flavor like "Carribean Dreamin" & "Awhhh Snap!" but of course you gotta hear the title track, "Royal Flush". That song alone separates Max from the pack like a Bolt of lightning, Usain, the compilation is crazy insane.

M3 Records has dug in for the fight. Max stated, "We're on a mission. It's us against them." Tired of wack? Want your money's worth? Take a seat at our table and buckle up. M3 Records keeps on elevating with Royal Flush. Look up in the sky, they're clearly on another level.

Millennium Music Mission Records released this official statement:

"Most listeners get tired of the same old stuff.  People are tired of musicians disrespecting women and drug abuse layered over a super bass beat with no valid purpose whatsoever. Enjoy our diverse cuisine platter of millennium chatter and help force urban music diversity like it's an emergency. Just Say No to Wack Rap."

- M3 Records Ohio

http://proflowradio.com

Contact
Maxheat
***@maxheat.com
End
Source:
Email:***@maxheat.com Email Verified
Tags:Maxheat, New Album, Tupac
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Akron - Ohio - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 09, 2017
Pro Flow Radio PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share