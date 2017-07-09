News By Tag
Maxheat and M3 Records Set to Release New Album entitled Royal Flush
MaD MaX Ohio is releasing a new album, volume two from the King Pain Chronicles series reaffirming his duty to continue the legacy of the Music Solution and fulfill the obligation to create quality universal pro audio for all.
According to the chef, MaxHeat, "This is how we do it, in our kitchen. The Music Solution always kicks it up a notch with its special spice, Maxxicolor. I'm always elevating above my peers. The boss, Nujam, won't be satisfied with what everyone else is peddling to the public. He's very particular, and I am likewise".
This smorgasbord features Maxheat's sis, Danielle, aka April O'neil, debuting to the connoisseurs of music, with the hot smooth song, "She bomb". There are collaborations with unaffiliated artists such as Crotona P BX (NY), Def Comedy Jams' actor & comedian Jason DeVore; Crick 720 (KY) with beats from Anno Domini, Scare Crow Beats Gummy Beatz, Shockwave Studios beats and many more. http://royalflush.maxheat.com
On this dynamic project you'll hear awareness pieces, love songs, party, club songs, hip hop, rap, R&B, latin flavor like "Carribean Dreamin" & "Awhhh Snap!" but of course you gotta hear the title track, "Royal Flush". That song alone separates Max from the pack like a Bolt of lightning, Usain, the compilation is crazy insane.
M3 Records has dug in for the fight. Max stated, "We're on a mission. It's us against them." Tired of wack? Want your money's worth? Take a seat at our table and buckle up. M3 Records keeps on elevating with Royal Flush. Look up in the sky, they're clearly on another level.
Millennium Music Mission Records released this official statement:
"Most listeners get tired of the same old stuff. People are tired of musicians disrespecting women and drug abuse layered over a super bass beat with no valid purpose whatsoever. Enjoy our diverse cuisine platter of millennium chatter and help force urban music diversity like it's an emergency. Just Say No to Wack Rap."
- M3 Records Ohio
http://proflowradio.com
Maxheat
maxheat.com
