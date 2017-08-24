News By Tag
Maxheat and M3 Records Prematurely Releases Red Black and Blue
The current division and historical inequality forces Maxheat & M3 Records to pre-release a new single discussing social inequality and the use of love to combat structural divisions in society past, present and future.
Making statements is not uncommon for M3's bold music practioners. "We will always voice an opinion where we feel the need is there to lead and educate," stated Maxheat, President of Operations at MaxHeat.com and Millennium Music Mission Records. "We try to paint a picture with an easily recognizable message so as to bring about personal reflection on crucial issues facing mankind." Today The Music Solution's project focuses on advocating for racial equality worldwide. "The tension is high level and the reasons for it in the U.S. is prevalent in all our societies bar none," said Nujam. "So our staff agreed that we should release our statement in a song as usual, regardless of commercial timing issues. Respecting love... our statements are not to provoke but are shaped as an honest attempt to invoke positive thought which might lead to individual personal change in the heart, one person at a time. If your heart isn't in it, change will be short lived."
M3 captures history and helps us see the real today while looking for answers for tomorrow in the song "Red Black and Blue." Think about it! The state of world's prominence and privilege flip flops overnight like the "Watermelon Man" reversal of fortune just like the Twighlight Zone. Red Black and Blue was originally scheduled to be released after Royal Flush, but the seriousness of the times "Pushed the button," said Nujam. "We could have not clashed with our Royal Flush release and scheduled the single's release for another day yet tomorrow's not promised to us. We hope Red Black and Blue will reach hearts and help bring about positive discussions to level the playing field and promote dignified treatment of cultures in every land."
