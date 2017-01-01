 
News By Tag
* HIROKO KONISHI
* Bullying
* Tsunami
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Nojiri
  Nagano
  Japan
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
7654321


Japanese Singer/songwriter Hiroko Konishi released WHEELCHAIR on 28 February, 2017

 
 
hirokokonishi小西寛子Photo写真
hirokokonishiPhoto
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* HIROKO KONISHI
* Bullying
* Tsunami

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* Nojiri - Nagano - Japan

NOJIRI, Japan - Jan. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Story of WHEELCHAIR (She may be here) lyricsThis is a melancholy music with a story of a girl with a disability who goes to a beachside cake shop to celebrate her own birthday alone."I once went near to the beach On my wheelchair to celebrate my birthday Just on my own" However, Earthquake hits her...Then angry sea...

INFO
Music by Hiroko Konishi 小西寛子
Title : WHEELCHAIR ~She may be here~
Product No : DSQI-12017 (Digiral Music)
Amazon, iTunes/Apple Music, Google play other Music Store
OUT : February 28, 2017
LABEL : Wolfgang by Squirrel

BIO
Hiroko Konishi,  Born October 26th, 1975 in Saitama Prefecture, Japan. The popular (Japanese) voice actress and Singer/songwriter, has long been composing music and singing under an adverse situation. Many people have harassed her, degraded her image with rumors and slanders, and deprived her of a chance to release her songs and works, but she hanged in and kept on composing music and singing alone. Hiroko's music project member want to deliver her strength and kindness to those who need them in order to survive the next generation.

Hiroko's voice was high-pitched and tongue-tied speaking way, and so she was good at playing adorable young females or little children. She is known as the Japanese voice actress of Takeru Takaishi from 1999 TV Animation Series Digimon Adventure. Some of her major roles include Jiyuu Nanohana in Jubei-chan, Sae Sawanoguchi in Magic User's Club, Nene Romanova in Bubblegum Crisis Tokyo 2040, Akane Kimidori in Dr. Slump, the title character NHK-TV Ojarumaru, and the original Takeru Takaishi in Digimon Adventure. In video games she voiced Shiori Misaka in the original Kanon visual novel, Lilith Aensland in Darkstalkers, Bridget in Guilty Gear X2, and Sophia Roberinge in Mitsumete Knight.

*Major Discography & MOVIE & TV Role: See Hiroko Konishi website  http://www.acousticguitar.live   https://twitter.com/HirokoKonishi

Contact
OFFICE SQUIRREL LLC
***@acousticguitar.live
End
Source:OFFICE SQUIRREL LLC
Email:***@acousticguitar.live
Tags:HIROKO KONISHI, Bullying, Tsunami
Industry:Music
Location:Nojiri - Nagano - Japan
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
OMOTENASHI MUSIC JP News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share