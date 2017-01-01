Japanese Singer/songwriter Hiroko Konishi released WHEELCHAIR on 28 February, 2017

hirokokonishi Photo

-- Story of(She may be here) lyricsThis is a melancholy music with a story of a girl with a disability who goes to a beachside cake shop to celebrate her own birthday alone."I once went near to the beach On my wheelchair to celebrate my birthday Just on my own" However, Earthquake hits her...Then angry sea...Music by小西寛子Title :~She may be here~Product No : DSQI-12017 (Digiral Music)Amazon, iTunes/Apple Music, Google play other Music StoreOUT : February 28, 2017LABEL : Wolfgang by Squirrel, Born October 26th, 1975 in Saitama Prefecture, Japan. The popular (Japanese) voice actress and Singer/songwriter, has long been composing music and singing under an adverse situation. Many people have harassed her, degraded her image with rumors and slanders, and deprived her of a chance to release her songs and works, but she hanged in and kept on composing music and singing alone.music project member want to deliver her strength and kindness to those who need them in order to survive the next generation.'s voice was high-pitched and tongue-tied speaking way, and so she was good at playing adorable young females or little children. She is known as the Japanese voice actress of Takeru Takaishi from 1999 TV Animation Series Digimon Adventure. Some of her major roles include Jiyuu Nanohana in Jubei-chan, Sae Sawanoguchi in Magic User's Club, Nene Romanova in Bubblegum Crisis Tokyo 2040, Akane Kimidori in Dr. Slump, the title character NHK-TV Ojarumaru, and the original Takeru Takaishi in Digimon Adventure. In video games she voiced Shiori Misaka in the original Kanon visual novel, Lilith Aensland in Darkstalkers, Bridget in Guilty Gear X2, and Sophia Roberinge in Mitsumete Knight.*Major Discography & MOVIE & TV Role: See