 
News By Tag
* Art
* Drawing
* Winter
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
654321
December 2016
31


"Ice Drawings" Make a Splash at the Whistle Stop Gallery

 
Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The Whistle Stop Gallery is pleased to present their newest featured work by artist Elizabeth Meyer of Highland Park, Illinois. Meyer's "Ice Drawing, Series 8-#2, Susan's Back Scratch Spin" takes a hands-on approach to art from life. Her Ice Drawing series continues to bring "the power and beauty of figure skating" to life, using rubbings of the actual blade marks. Meyer's primary focus in drawing is rubbings. The Whistle Stop Gallery has shown multiple works from the Ice Drawings series on their website.

"Meyer's Ice Drawings series is a rare example; the series stays true to both its original intent and quality, while each work is original, fresh, and able to stand alone as well as part of the series and overarching theme. I personally greatly enjoy the series," says Whistle Stop Gallery founder and Proprietor Joseph A. Langley.

You can see an image of "Ice Drawing, Series 8-#2, Susan's Back Scratch Spin" on the Whistle Stop Gallery website splash page during January 2017, where you will also find a link to the artist's website. Featured works are selected by the Proprietor in an invitation-only process.

The Whistle Stop Gallery is based in Granite City, Illinois and is a commercial gallery operating for the benefit of the artist.

http://www.whistlestop-gallery.com

Contact
Joseph A. Langley (Proprietor)
Whistle Stop Gallery
***@whistlestop-gallery.com
End
Source:
Email:***@whistlestop-gallery.com Email Verified
Tags:Art, Drawing, Winter
Industry:Arts
Location:Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Whistle Stop Gallery PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share