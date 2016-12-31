"Ice Drawings" Make a Splash at the Whistle Stop Gallery

Contact

Joseph A. Langley (Proprietor)

Whistle Stop Gallery

***@whistlestop- gallery.com Joseph A. Langley (Proprietor)Whistle Stop Gallery

-- The Whistle Stop Gallery is pleased to present their newest featured work by artist Elizabeth Meyer of Highland Park, Illinois. Meyer's "Ice Drawing, Series 8-#2, Susan's Back Scratch Spin" takes a hands-on approach to art from life. Her Ice Drawing series continues to bring "the power and beauty of figure skating" to life, using rubbings of the actual blade marks. Meyer's primary focus in drawing is rubbings. The Whistle Stop Gallery has shown multiple works from the Ice Drawings series on their website."Meyer's Ice Drawings series is a rare example; the series stays true to both its original intent and quality, while each work is original, fresh, and able to stand alone as well as part of the series and overarching theme. I personally greatly enjoy the series," says Whistle Stop Gallery founder and Proprietor Joseph A. Langley.You can see an image of "Ice Drawing, Series 8-#2, Susan's Back Scratch Spin" on the Whistle Stop Gallery website splash page during January 2017, where you will also find a link to the artist's website. Featured works are selected by the Proprietor in an invitation-only process.The Whistle Stop Gallery is based in Granite City, Illinois and is a commercial gallery operating for the benefit of the artist.