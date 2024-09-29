Follow on Google News
"Live Courageously" With Host John Duffy will Have Guest Tom Ohmer an Actor From the Stage and TV
By: VIP Press
The show EP # 85 will air Sunday, Sept, 29, 6 pm PST on John Duffy's Facebook Page. Contact Info: https://linktr.ee/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/
and listen to it on Spotify, Audible, Google Music, iTunes and more…
On Sept 29th , John's guest will be Tom Ohmer
Tom is an American film, television, and stage actor, voiceover artist and producer. In the entertainment industry, he is also sought after for his work as a precision driver, stunt man, and firearms expert.
Having performed for more than 40 years, Tom can be seen in over 80 major motion pic tures and TV shows, including Grey's Anatomy, Nefarious, Criminal Minds, NCIS: Los Angeles, Days of Our Lives, Baywatch, Monk, Beverly Hills, 90210, Dynasty, Cheers, and many more. A member of the Screen Actor's Guild since 1981, Ohmer's first on-screen appearance was in the Oscar winning film, Breaking Away, while attending Indiana Uni versity Bloomington.
Ohmer honed his talents as a skilled marksman, firearms expert, stuntman and technical advisor over his years with the US Army, and his former work as a Police Officer. Tom has also worked as a Motorcycle Police Officer, in real life and in front of the camera, and is an avid Harley-Davidson rider, logging in over a half-million miles throughout the years.
Tom is the proud father of two great young men, and his favorite projects are family friendly, faith-based ventures that cast a positive light on our military, police and first re sponders. In his spare time Ohmer works with a variety of Veterans support groups and is a member of the American Legion Riders at Post 43 Hollywood.
Ohmer is represented theatrically by Carla Hough with BOLD Talent, Doug Tabb of The Tabb Agency, and Kathleen Deters with KD Talent Management; and commercially by Sumer Park of The Park Agency.
John Duffy, the creator and moderator of "Live Courageously,"
John has also written two memoirs, Black Irish - Not Your Average White Boy and Mao to Reagan - A Born Again American. B
