"Live Courageously" With Host John Duffy will Have Guest Tom Ohmer an Actor From the Stage and TV

By: VIP Press
 
 
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Sept. 29, 2024 - PRLog -- "Live Courageously" Podcast Show with John Duffy is a show for our time where fear  and courage are battling it out in our lives. The Podcast show brings on a wide range of  guests who are friends of the host who have lived courageous lives in the face of many  types of adversity.

The show EP # 85 will air Sunday, Sept, 29, 6 pm PST on John Duffy's Facebook Page.  Contact Info: https://linktr.ee/livecourageously

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/duffysquare

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os8ZRfgbTeI

and listen to it on Spotify, Audible, Google Music, iTunes and more…

On Sept 29th , John's guest will be Tom Ohmer

Tom is an American film, television, and stage actor, voiceover artist and producer. In the  entertainment industry, he is also sought after for his work as a precision driver, stunt man, and firearms expert.

Having performed for more than 40 years, Tom can be seen in over 80 major motion pic tures and TV shows, including Grey's Anatomy, Nefarious, Criminal Minds, NCIS: Los  Angeles, Days of Our Lives, Baywatch, Monk, Beverly Hills, 90210, Dynasty, Cheers, and  many more. A member of the Screen Actor's Guild since 1981, Ohmer's first on-screen  appearance was in the Oscar winning film, Breaking Away, while attending Indiana Uni versity Bloomington.

Ohmer honed his talents as a skilled marksman, firearms expert,  stuntman and technical advisor over his years with the US Army, and his former work as  a Police Officer. Tom has also worked as a Motorcycle Police Officer, in real life and in  front of the camera, and is an avid Harley-Davidson rider, logging in over a half-million  miles throughout the years.

Tom is the proud father of two great young men, and his favorite projects are family  friendly, faith-based ventures that cast a positive light on our military, police and first re sponders. In his spare time Ohmer works with a variety of Veterans support groups and  is a member of the American Legion Riders at Post 43 Hollywood.

Ohmer is represented theatrically by Carla Hough with BOLD Talent, Doug Tabb of The  Tabb Agency, and Kathleen Deters with KD Talent Management; and commercially by  Sumer Park of The Park Agency.

John Duffy, the creator and moderator of "Live Courageously," has produced over 55 +  films in his film career. John grew up in the South Bronx, dropping out of high school at  15. . After many journeys, John has made his way as a counselor, producer, professor,  and motivational speaker. John has recently produced the feature film Left Behind with  Kevin Sorbo. John was an adjunct professor at two universities, including the Art Center  in Pasadena. John has also worked in the personal development industry with Tony  Robbins as his mentor. On February 20th, 2022, John introduced his new podcast, "Live

Courageously." He has produced 81 podcast shows to date. Recently introduced the  Live-Courageously.com Website.

John has also written two memoirs, Black Irish - Not Your Average White Boy and Mao to  Reagan - A Born Again American. B

Page Updated Last on: Sep 29, 2024
