Global Charity Foundation Announces 6th Annual Mardi Gras Gala Event Saturday, February 25th

Event helps support tutoring programs for at-risk students in Southern Nevada
 
 
Global Charity Foundation
Global Charity Foundation
LAS VEGAS - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Global Charity Foundation (GCF), a charity that provides support to women and children in need, including tutoring for at-risk students in Southern Nevada, has announced its annual fundraising event will be on Saturday, February 25th, 2017.

The 6th Annual evening of "Global Hope" begins with a cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m. followed by Program, Live Auction and Dinner from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Entertainment provided by singer and performer Linda Angeline Duo, will be from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The location is TPC Summerlin, 1700 Village Center Circle in Las Vegas.

"We thank our community partners  - Glen Lerner & Associates, NV Energy, The Bagel Café, Nevada Newsmakers outreach, Health & Fitness chamber, Global Children Foundation and Safe Money Advisors - for supporting Global Charity Foundation programs. It's especially nice to see the business support for the students and impact it has on ensuring each one achieves their educational goals for a bright future," said Dr. Reeta Thukral, a Physician and the founder of GCF.

GCF is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit that provides after school tutoring programs in four schools – Delta Academy Charter School, Rainbow Dreams Academy Charter School and Discover Charter Schools (Hillpointe and Mesa campuses). GCF provides tutors in Science, Technology, English and Math (STEM) and serves over 200 GCF Scholars in the greater Las Vegas area.

Corporate Table Sponsorship Levels for the 2017 Gala include:

Platinum Level:  $5,000

Gold Level:  $3,500

Silver Level: $2,500

For more information about table sponsorships or tickets, visit http://www.gcfcares.org or call 785-608-7129.

Contact
Reggie Burton Communications, LLC
***@reggieburton.com
End
Source:Global Charity Foundation
Email:***@reggieburton.com Email Verified
Tags:Science, Technology, Tutoring
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 05, 2017
