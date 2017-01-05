News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Charity Foundation Announces 6th Annual Mardi Gras Gala Event Saturday, February 25th
Event helps support tutoring programs for at-risk students in Southern Nevada
The 6th Annual evening of "Global Hope" begins with a cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m. followed by Program, Live Auction and Dinner from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Entertainment provided by singer and performer Linda Angeline Duo, will be from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The location is TPC Summerlin, 1700 Village Center Circle in Las Vegas.
"We thank our community partners - Glen Lerner & Associates, NV Energy, The Bagel Café, Nevada Newsmakers outreach, Health & Fitness chamber, Global Children Foundation and Safe Money Advisors - for supporting Global Charity Foundation programs. It's especially nice to see the business support for the students and impact it has on ensuring each one achieves their educational goals for a bright future," said Dr. Reeta Thukral, a Physician and the founder of GCF.
GCF is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit that provides after school tutoring programs in four schools – Delta Academy Charter School, Rainbow Dreams Academy Charter School and Discover Charter Schools (Hillpointe and Mesa campuses). GCF provides tutors in Science, Technology, English and Math (STEM) and serves over 200 GCF Scholars in the greater Las Vegas area.
Corporate Table Sponsorship Levels for the 2017 Gala include:
Platinum Level: $5,000
Gold Level: $3,500
Silver Level: $2,500
For more information about table sponsorships or tickets, visit http://www.gcfcares.org or call 785-608-7129.
Contact
Reggie Burton Communications, LLC
***@reggieburton.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 05, 2017